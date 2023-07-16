Man City’s Champions League ban has been lifted. Surprised? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/RiXnRCojxu — 90min (@90min_Football) July 13, 2020

However, City took the case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) and won on appeal. The €10m fine the club received was largely due to City’s “obstruction of investigations”, rather than offenses that CAS said were “unproven or time-barred”.

José Mourinho was not the only one who described the decision as “shameful”.

Unsurprisingly, Zenit was included in the batch of fines imposed by UEFA that summer.

However, UEFA only wanted €2m upfront and it’s not the worst punishment Milan have received.

After spending more than 100 million euros, Milan had qualified for the Europa League in 2019. The ban deprived the Rossoneri of up to 21 million euros in potential prize money and untold sums in lost sponsorships.

Moratti’s successor, Steven Zhang, has been forced to parsimony by modern currency restrictions, but still broke the rules in 2022.

What Mourinho failed to mention, however, was that the club had to make up for the 128 million euros wasted during his first season in the Italian capital. UEFA did not overlook the outlay.

Well, three years after Qatar Sports Investment took control of PSG, they did find out about UEFA’s financial regulations.

In the first wave of FFP sanctions in 2014, City received the largest fine and limited budget for subsequent years.

PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi is also the representative of the European Club Association (ECA) on the UEFA Executive Committee. Al-Khelaifi’s position in the governing body of European football has only increased after the failed coup by the clubs that wanted to form the European Super League in April 2021. PSG were not part of the unruly cabal from which he took notes UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin.

This did not stop UEFA from imposing on PSG in 2022 the largest fine in the history of the FFP. However, €65 million is a drop in the ocean for owners worth €441 billion. Conveniently, there has been no talk that the repeated breach of the rules by PSG will give rise to a sanction of any kind.