The largest tree in the world is an 83.8 meter redwood named General Sherman. Estimated to be 2,000 or 3,000 years old, the tree grows in the Giant Forest of Sequoia National Park, in the southern Sierra Nevada, east of Visalia, California. It was one of a group of ancient redwoods that this week was wrapped in fireproof blankets in an attempt to protect them from wildfires raging across the western US.

While milder forest fires actually help redwoods to reproduce, causing the cones to open and release the seeds, hotter flames, like “Cologne Fire”, burn higher up in the trunks and burn the cones. This happened last year when “The Castle of Fire” killed an estimated “7,500 to 10,600 large redwoods,” according to the US National Park Service.

“They [bombeiros] are taking extraordinary steps to protect these trees,” said Sequoia National Park Resource Manager Christy Brigham.

“We really want to do everything we can to protect these 2,000- and 3,000-year-old trees,” said a fire incident commander.

😰 Firefighters are wrapping fire-resistant blankets around ancient trees — including the 275 ft General Sherman, the biggest tree by volume on Earth — and historic signs the blazes tear through California’s world-famous Sequoia National Park. Get updates from @SequoiaKingsNPS pic.twitter.com/6MIXPhDExt — American Forests (@AmericanForests) September 17, 2021

Several government houses and buildings, including the Giant Forest Museum, were lined with aluminum casings designed to withstand intense heat for short periods of time. Federal authorities say the material has been in service for several years across the US. For example, homes near Lake Tahoe were recently wrapped with protective material during a fire, and while these homes survived, many others without protective cover were completely destroyed.

Hundreds of thousands of acres of forests in California have already burned this year, in what experts call a much hotter-than-normal fire season. Last year, a forest fire killed thousands of redwoods in this same region and many skyscraper-sized trees thousands of years old were killed.

US Fire Department officials said the so-called Colony Fire is expected to reach the Giant Forest’s redwood grove within days. However, fire spokeswoman Katy Hooper said the fire did not grow significantly last Thursday because a thick layer of smoke reduced the spread in the morning.

