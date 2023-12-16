These are worrying times for American higher education. On the one hand, students at a handful of elite universities have made harsh anti-Israel statements, some of which have crossed the line into outright anti-Semitism, and some university presidents have responded timidly. However, as ugly as these events have been, there is little reason to believe that the quality of education at these institutions—which, in any case, represent a small fraction of American college enrollment—is seriously threatened.

On the other hand, the Florida State University System, which has more than 430,000 students, is being subjected to an intense political attack by the Republican State Government. The American Association of University Professors (AAUP) recently published a report titled Political interference and academic freedom in Florida's public higher education systemwhich details the takeover of key administrative and supervisory positions by political appointees and the growing pressure on faculty members to avoid teaching anything that could be considered woke up [a favor de la justicia social, o progre]. This political assault will almost certainly degrade the quality of a college education for large numbers of students, in ways I'll talk about in a minute.

But first, let's ask the obvious question: which of these two educational issues has absorbed our collective attention, and which has basically gone unnoticed? You already know the answer.

Let's think about it: the total number of college students in the United States is about 20 million; About 70,000 of them study at the Ivies, the most prestigious universities, and only a little more than 7,000 at Harvard.

It is true that we are a much more elitist and classist society than we like to admit and that graduates from elite institutions have a disproportionate influence on public life. (Massive disclosure: I didn't go to Harvard, because they rejected my application, but lo and behold, I was forced to get my BA at Yale as a result.) But even taking this influence into account, I would argue that we pay too much attention to institutions that educate so few Americans and that are so unrepresentative of the national educational landscape.

How is this disproportion explained? To some extent, it is because the people who shape the public narrative are often graduates of elite institutions. To some extent, this is a spillover effect of celebrity culture, which focuses on the lifestyles of the soon-to-be rich and famous.

Let it be clear that the resurgence of anti-Semitism among some factions of the political left is truly disturbing. There are people with ugly opinions—both antidemocratic and antisemitic—on the left and the right. Although political scientists often criticize the horseshoe theory of politics, according to which the far left and far right may be more similar to each other than either is to the political center, I have always found that theory plausible. And I'm not going to excuse university presidents who make mistakes on this issue. After all, guiding their institutions through intellectual and political minefields is, to a large extent, the job of these chancellors.

However, it is crucial to maintain perspective. The far left may not be morally better than the far right. But in the United States, the far left has almost no political power, while the far right controls one chamber of Congress and several states.

Which brings me back to Florida universities. The AAUP report goes into considerable detail about the legal and administrative actions taken by Florida's Republican governor, Ron DeSantis, and the people he has appointed. But the overall vision is that public higher education has become a key front in the “war against woke upor progressives” by DeSantis.

What counts as woke up? The answer is not clear, but that lack of clarity is, in a way, the point. Teaching students anything that could be considered politically liberal or progressive could be interpreted as liberal. According to the report, a Florida professor “was told not to teach that the Civil War was a conflict over slavery,” a proposition that, for example, Ulysses S. Grant, who knew something about it, would disagree. disagreement. This slippery slope creates a climate of fear that inhibits the teaching of many subjects and appears to be driving some of the best teachers out of the system.

And anyone who assumes there are clear limits to how far bullying can go—well, maybe it's a problem for the social sciences and history, but the hard sciences are safe—is naïve. Is it really hard for you to imagine teachers being pressured to stop presenting evidence of man-made climate change?

So, yes, let's hold university presidents accountable when they screw up on an important issue. And let us denounce calls for violence wherever they come from. But let's also focus on the biggest threat to our higher education system, which comes not from left-wing student activists, but from right-wing politicians.

Paul Krugman He is a Nobel Prize winner in Economics. © The New York Times, 2023. Translation News Clips

