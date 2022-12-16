With a rugged face, graceful demeanor, and the knowledge of a cultured person, with which he could convince anyone, a man sold the Eiffel Tower in Paris during the 20th century.It was about Victor Lusting, a young man from the Austro-Hungarian Empire, who days before the First World War (1914-1918) traveled on the ocean liners that covered the seas of all of Europe.

Because he spoke English, German, French and Italian, he was able to interact with the wealthy foreigners he met around the world and play poker with them.

His poker skills were so great that sometimes he won and sometimes he pretended to lose. To do this, he got into it with his wealthy friends, invited them to dinner, and when they were drunk, robbed them.

His beginnings in the world of scam

Throughout his life, he stole many people he met on his travels, so much so that he became the most famous con man in those years, according to the records of the time.This man was born on January 4, 1890 in Hostinné, present-day Czech Republic, into a poor peasant family.

However, his economic deprivation was not an impediment for him to learn French and German, since he was very intelligent, a quality for which he would not need to study in the classroom. On the contrary, he enjoyed his free time stealing and hanging out with women, as reported by the ‘History of Yesterday’ portal.As he grew up, Victor perfected his career as a thief, in such a way that his power of convincing made his victims feel guilty.

In 1924, in Kansas City, USA, Victor met Nicky Arnstein, a professional poker player and gambler, who eventually became his shoplifting teacher. In fact, The two together came to earn $25,000, equivalent to more than 119,000,000 Colombians today.

Knowing that he wanted to invest the money he had earned in land in the area and open some businesses, Lusting convinced a Kansas bank manager to exchange it for bonds and lend him a little more.

The director approved Victor’s credit and that same day gave him $50,000 by check, which today is equivalent to more than 200,000,000 Colombian pesos. It should be noted that some of the documents that the scammer gave him were false.

After receiving the check, Victor moved to New York and, while there, received a complaint from the bank manager for not paying his loan, which is why he returned to Kansas to defend himself.

Since the bank manager had agreed to all the conditions for Victor to take the money, the hearing was won by the fraudster. In fact, the worker had to give him a check for $1,000, which today is equivalent to more than 4,000,000 Colombian pesos, so that the man would not talk about the fact that embarrassed him.

Victor in Paris

In 1925, Victor lived in Paris, the city where the Eiffel Tower stands, one of the most important monuments in the world. In those years, there were doubts regarding the infrastructure, news of which the scammer found out through local media. Thanks to this, he came up with the idea of ​​starting his new business.

The Eiffel Tower was a topic that the great artists of the time talked about, when it was created in 1887, since for them it was a true iron monster, a material that was the key to the entrapment of the Austro-Hungarian.

With the knowledge he gained about it, he managed to become the manager of the monument. In this work he was able to falsify official stamps and credentials to solve the alleged infrastructure problems that existed.

Victor, very astute, wrote a letter to some businessmen in which he offered them the Eiffel Tower so that they would turn it into scrap metal in Europe, as reported by the aforementioned portal

As a good scam professional, he had already analyzed each of his clients. One of them was André Poisson, an insecure businessman who had an illegal record for bribing the police to do him favors.

Victor achieved his goal and sold Poisson the Eiffel Tower -which he evidently did not own- for a sum of 350,000,000 dollars, equivalent to more than 1,600,000,000 Colombian pesos today. In fact, the businessman, realizing that he had been scammed, did not sue his victimizer out of shame at the criticism from his colleagues.

From the government, he gathered businessmen at the luxurious Crillon Hotel and told them that he was deputy director of the ministry of posts and telegraphs. pic.twitter.com/m2WjheWBiX — Raphael Poulain (@RafaelPoulain) October 18, 2017

Escaping from Paris, he moved to the United States, where he posed as a music producer and deceived some show businessmen, handing them movie scripts that no one had ever wanted to release. Nevertheless, that was the reason why the FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigation) began to follow him.

After being in North America, he returned to Paris, where he again deceived several businessmen to sell them the Eiffel Tower. However, his victimizers did not hesitate to sue him and his henchmen.

The ‘Human Box’

Victor fled to the United States, where he allegedly invented the ‘Human Box’, a machine in which he copied and laundered money.

He came to have more than 300,000,000 dollars.

The machine took between six to eight hours to do its job and to collect the money with which he intended to defraud people he went daily to the banks of New York for investors to use it and pay him for it.

the end of his days

In 1935, he was arrested and brought before a judge, who sentenced him to 20 years in prison in Alcatraz, California., for fraud and money laundering. However, he did not serve his sentence, since a few years later he died of pneumoniaas confirmed by the expert portal in history ‘History of Yesterday’.

Finally there he was arrested in 1935 because his girlfriend was jealous of another girl with whom she thought that Víctor had an affair… pic.twitter.com/wmLuqYkNUB — Raphael Poulain (@RafaelPoulain) October 18, 2017

