“The biggest robbery they have ever done to me,” is how he described Miguel Polo Polo, representative to the Chamber, the episode he experienced due to criminals during a vacation he was taking in Europe. They stripped him of several million pesos and even one of his advisors, with whom he traveled, was drugged.

Polo Polo visited one of his aunts in Europe, whom he had not seen for many years. Furthermore, he took the opportunity to learn Italy and he was surprised, at first, by the kindness and “good energy” of the people.

However, he accepted that he was wrong to be so optimistic. “Italy is part of the first world. I trusted myself. Being in the first world, one believes that everything is perfect here, that there is no crime, that everyone lives happily,” she said in a video that she shared on networks.

This is how Miguel Polo Polo was robbed in Rome

His perception changed when he decided to go out at night to the center of Rome, the capital. The plan was to hang out in an establishment with his friends, who work for him in Congress.

As soon as the party was over, a “tall person who looked like he was from Africa and spoke Spanish” approached them.

“He offered to accompany us on the road to find transportation. We didn't see anything wrong with that. My other advisor was a little incredulous. I don't know when two other people who were friends of him approached. Without realizing it, I don't know what they do to my advisor and drug him,” he said.

The congressman presumes that it would have been a substance similar to what is known in Colombia as burundanga or scopolamine.which criminals use to override the will of their victims.

“He was not in an unconscious state, but he did fall, he did not react. At one point, my advisor was trying to pick him up and I realized that one of those people tried to grab my Apple Watch,” he added.

A struggle began in which Polo Polo shouted at one of the accused thieves: “I told him 'hey, what's wrong with you? Why are you going to rob me if this is mine?'” Within seconds, the men left.

The congressman and his advisors continued walking until they found a means of transportation. Just there, Polo Polo noticed that he did not have his wallet, in which he carried 400 euros in cash (more than 1,6000,000 Colombian pesos), credit cards and his personal documents.

“They stole a gold chain from my advisor and from my other advisor, who was unconscious, they took a watch worth three million pesos,” he explained.

When he thought that nothing more could happen, they notified his cell phone of movements in the credit cards: “They ended up spending about 1,400,000 pesos in small transactions.”

The representative's cards to the House were blocked. Due to the state of his friend's condition, the loss of money and the scare they experienced, Polo Polo shared with Internet users the lesson he learned to avoid similar cases: “Do not trust.”

Recommendations to avoid being a victim of scopolamine or other substances

Scopolamine is an alkaloid and white powder that can be mixed with other substances to cause people to lose their memory and fall into the hands of criminals.

The Colombian Police has reiterated the importance of being attentive to the drinks consumed if you are socializing in places such as bars, restaurants, among others.. “Always be aware of the drinks that are left on the table so as not to give them the opportunity to contaminate them,” an official from the institution told EL TIEMPO, in a recent talk.

In addition, they recommend being with people you trust: “If you feel dizzy due to the consumption of liquor, your companions will most likely be attentive, they will not separate you from the group and they will be waiting for you to get home.”

If you are a victim of theft, file a report in a timely manner with the Police or Prosecutor's Office. You can do it in the page provided by the Policecall line 123 or go to the corresponding quadrant or a Prosecutor's Office headquarters.

