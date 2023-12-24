Nihon Keizai: corruption is the most worrying aspect of Ukraine's path to the EU

Corruption is perhaps the most troubling aspect of Ukraine's membership of the European Union (EU). Such an obstacle on the way to Kyiv named Japanese edition of Nihon Keizai.

It is noted that even the Ministry of Defense, which is at the forefront of the confrontation with the Russian army, is constantly subject to accusations of corruption surrounding food and equipment. “No one will accept the fact that their support funds disappear into the darkness,” the article says.

The author of the material also admitted that the excitement around accession negotiations may soon give way to disappointment from financial problems and corruption in Ukraine. In his opinion, in this case, exactly what Russia wants will happen.

On December 12, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky arrived at the US Congress to negotiate continued financial assistance to Kyiv. During the visit, he assured lawmakers that the problem of corruption in Ukraine is not a serious obstacle to the provision of financial and military assistance.