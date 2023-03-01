Three and a half years after its launch, the Volkswagen ID.3 is due for a facelift. Normally we don’t necessarily look forward to mild updates, but in this case we are curious. Is Volkswagen finally doing something about those non-illuminated temperature sliders? Unfortunately, they remain unchanged with the facelift of the Volkswagen ID.3. Then at least build in lights…

However, Volkswagen says it has listened carefully to other feedback from customers. For example, a softer material has been used for the dashboard. The interior is completely free of animal materials and Volkswagen even uses extra recycled material. There are also USB-C connections and a place to charge your smartphone wirelessly.

Bigger screen in the Volkswagen ID.3 after the facelift

If you look closely, you can see that the screen in the interior has grown from 10 to 12 inches. The software should also be improved. “The infotainment system can be easily operated with touch buttons on the multifunction steering wheel,” says Volkswagen. What the brand is actually saying is, “The touch buttons on the steering wheel that you don’t want are still on the steering wheel, the ones in front of you.”

Furthermore, the information of the head-up display has been expanded with ‘augmented reality’. Work has been done on the front bumper for less air resistance and the black strip under the windshield has been removed. In addition, there are new two-part taillights. There are also new colors to choose from. The new color green looks nice on it, doesn’t it?

Specifications of the ID.3

The battery pack still measures 58 or 77 kWh, which should get you 426 kilometers and 546 kilometers away respectively. There will also be a version with a smaller battery. The ID.3 Pro still has 204 hp and the torque remains 310 Nm. The top speed is 160 km/h and the sprint from 0 to 100 km/h is done in 7.3 seconds.

The price of the Volkswagen ID.3

Volkswagen has not yet released anything about the Dutch price of the ID.3 after the facelift. Currently, the ID.3 is more expensive than the larger ID.4 because the slip-on has been dropped. With a bit of luck, the facelift version of the Volkswagen ID.3 will drop below 43,690 euros. You can order it here from April, so prices will be announced soon. The first units will be delivered in June.