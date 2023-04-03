Home page World

From: Anika Zuschke

With white bed linen and fresh towels, hotel rooms usually appear hygienic and clean. But bacteria hide in unexpected places.

Munich – For many travel enthusiasts, a hotel room is synonymous with relaxation and a welcome change of scenery. Probably the biggest advantage compared to owning your own home is that hotel guests do not have to take care of the cleaning and maintenance of their room themselves – the hotel staff takes care of that. But a microbiologist covered in the magazine The Conversation now that hotel rooms often appear much more hygienic than they actually are. Bacteria can hide in the most unexpected places, but surprisingly, the bathroom is not a hotspot for germs and viruses.

Hotel rooms often not cleaned sufficiently: where bacteria and germs lurk

In popular and busy hotels, the time between two guests changing rooms is often less than 12 hours. In just a few hours, the hotel staff must ensure that a hotel room is completely cleaned and brought back into perfect hygienic condition. This is not so easy, as bacteria, viruses and pathogens can hide in unexpected places. Germs are therefore often not completely eliminated by the hotel staff. However, hotels can also attract guests with strenuous habits – a manager reveals the most annoying quirks at check-in.

As microbiologist Primrose Freestone in The Conversation reported, bathrooms and toilets are not a particular source of danger. Because these are “usually cleaned more thoroughly than the rest of a hotel room and are often the least bacteriologically colonized environments,” explains the biologist from the University of Leicester. However, what hotel guests should pay attention to in the bathroom: reusable drinking glasses. Because these may not have been properly cleaned – but you can help yourself with shower gel and shampoo.

A lot of bacteria and germs can hide in a hotel room – where dangers lurk. © Shotshop/Imago

Beds and surfaces as sources of bacteria in hotel rooms – remote control particularly affected

According to the microbiologist, significantly more bacteria are hidden in bed – i.e. the place that should actually provide rest and relaxation. Because while the bed linen is changed between each hotel visitor in most cases, this is not the case with bedspreads and throw pillows. This is where unwanted pathogens can hide.

Hotspots for germs, viruses and infections are also surfaces such as the desk, the bedside table, the telephone and also the remote control. In addition to Freestone, the travel website already has this Travelmath found out a few years ago. This has sent undercover agents in nine three, four and five star hotels to examine the rooms for bacteria. Again Focus reported that the remote control and the desk were among the objects most contaminated by germs. Incidentally, Germany’s best pizza baker also mixed his dough in the hotel room – which hopefully was in perfect, hygienic condition.

Illnesses lurking: Surfaces in hotel rooms are not always disinfected

According to the microbiologist, the reason for this is that these surfaces are not always disinfected after occupancy. This also applies to the kettle, the coffee machine and the light switch in the hotel room. In many cases, only stains are removed from fabric furniture such as chairs and curtains – but they are not disinfected either.

Even towels can become a hotbed of bacteria in hotel rooms. How loud the Stuttgart News a former chambermaid told anonymously that some of these were used as cleaning rags and then simply hung up again.

With a gastrointestinal or a cold from vacation – unclean hotel rooms can be the reason

Because viruses can sometimes survive on surfaces for several days, Primrose Freestone advises in The Conversation recommend taking antiseptic wipes with you on every trip. And to use these on the surfaces of the hotel room. She also gives the tip for a germ-free holiday: “Wash or disinfect your hands frequently – especially before you eat or drink something.” Because, according to her, bacteria do not only linger in the hotel room – even the buttons in the elevator and doorknobs that are used a lot can be contaminated by bacteria be contaminated.

Otherwise, you may return from your vacation with a gastrointestinal infection, a cold or pneumonia. According to Freestone, these are the most common diseases that guests catch in hotel rooms.