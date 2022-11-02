The biggest goals scored by the Spanish National Team in its history

We enter November and we enter the month in which the best teams in the world will fight until the end to proclaim themselves as world champions. And due to the fact that there is little left for the Spanish team to begin its adventure in Qatar, today we will talk about the biggest goals scored by “La Roja” throughout its history.
Here they go:
We start with the most recent win to date. This is the match played on September 5, 2017 when La Roja thrashed the Liechtenstein team by eight goals to nil. Álvaro Morata and Iago Aspas scored a brace each. Sergio Ramos, Isco, David Silva and Göpel’s own goal completed the list of scorers.
The qualifying phase for the 2000 European Championship held in the Netherlands and Belgium may be the first step on the path that began the best stage of the Spanish team. With the entry of Camacho he revolutionized the team. One of the national teams that suffered this change in the front line was Cyprus. Spain scored 8 goals against him, three from Julen Guerrero, another three from Urzaiz. Hierro and César scored the remaining goals.
Again Liechtenstein and again eight goals to nil in favor of the Spanish. It was in the second game of the “Era Lopetegui”. This match served Diego Costa to score a brace, Morata also scored a brace.
Another game in that era of resurgence by the Spanish team. In this match there was a great protagonist, and that is the current national coach and the one who will lead Spain in Qatar, Luis Enrique, scored a hat trick.
The first of the great goals as Camacho in charge of the selection. His rival was Austria, who suffered from the talent of Raúl Gónzalez after scoring four goals in that game.
Four times have been the times that the Spanish team has won by nine goals to nil. One of them was in 1990, with Albania being its victim and it served to confirm the presence of Spain in Euro 1992.
Can you imagine that Spain beats Portugal by nine goals to zero? It is something unthinkable today but in 1934 it happens. There was a clear protagonist, it was Lángara who scored five goals.
Spain arrived as the top favorite in the 2013 Confederations Cup after winning the European Championship the previous year. The team led by Del Bosque defeated a weak Haiti 10-0 with four goals from Fernando Torres, three from Villa, two from Silva and one from Mata. In the final they would fall against hosts Brazil in what would be the beginning of the end of the Del Bosque era.
One of the most impressive victories in the history of the national team and one of the most important in equal measure. Only a miracle would make Spain present at the 1984 World Cup in France. Goals from Santillana (4), Poli Rincón (4), Maceda (2), Sarabia (1) and Señor (1) made this miracle possible.
The old Chamartín stadium witnessed the biggest win in the history of the Spanish National Team. Although it was a friendly against Bulgaria, Spain did not take it as such and ended up putting a 13-0 on the scoreboard. Six goals from Chacho, three from Elícegui, two from Luis Regueiro, one from Bosch and an own goal from Mitchalov sealed the result.
