The Spanish team has once again shown that they not only know how to control games through ball and possession, but that when the opportunity arises they have plenty of artillery to beat their rival. The 7-1 against Georgia confirms the great form of the team, both collectively and individually, and brings Spain closer to the objective of qualifying for Euro 2024. Álvaro Morata has accepted the role of captain with pleasure and his hat- trick’ brings him closer to the top scorers of the tournament.
Even so, the 7-1 is not a result large enough to enter among the 10 biggest wins for the team, and it falls behind Spain’s last big win, the 7-0 against Costa Rica in the World Cup in Qatar. . These are the biggest wins of the Spanish team:
This is the match played on September 5, 2017 when La Roja defeated the Liechtenstein team by eight goals to zero. Álvaro Morata and Iago Aspas scored a double each. Sergio Ramos, Isco, David Silva and Göpel’s own goal completed the list of scorers.
The qualifying phase for the 2000 Euro Cup held in the Netherlands and Belgium may be the first step on the path that began the best stage of the Spanish team. With the entry of Camacho he revolutionized the team. One of the national teams that suffered this change first was Cyprus. Spain scored 8 goals, three from Julen Guerrero, another three from Urzaiz. Hierro and César scored the remaining goals.
Again Liechtenstein and again eight goals to zero in favor of the Spanish. It was in the second game of the “Lopetegui era.” This match helped Diego Costa score a double, and Morata also scored two goals.
Another match in that era of resurgence by the Spanish team. In this match there was a great protagonist, and that is the current PSG coach, Luis Enrique, who scored a hat-trick.
The first of the great wins as Camacho in charge of the national team. His rival was Austria, who suffered the talent of Raúl González after scoring four goals in that match.
The Spanish team has won by nine goals to zero on four occasions. One of them was in 1990, with Albania being its victim and serving to confirm Spain’s presence in Euro 1992.
Can you imagine that Spain beats Portugal by nine goals to zero? It is something unthinkable today but in 1934 it happened. There was a clear protagonist, it was Lángara who scored five goals.
Spain arrived as the top favorite for the 2013 Confederations Cup after winning the Euro Cup the previous year. The team led by Del Bosque defeated a weak Tahiti 10-0 with four goals from Fernando Torres, three from Villa, two from Silva and one from Mata. In the final they would lose against hosts Brazil in what would be the beginning of the end of the Del Bosque era.
One of the largest victories in the history of the national team and one of the most important in equal parts. Only a miracle would make Spain present at the 1984 World Cup in France. The goals from Santillana (4), Poli Rincón (4), Maceda (2), Sarabia (1) and Señor (1) made this miracle possible.
The old Chamartín stadium witnessed the biggest win in the history of the Spanish National Team so far. Although it was a friendly against Bulgaria, Spain did not take it as such and ended up scoring 13-0. Six goals from Chacho, three from Elícegui, two from Luis Regueiro, one from Bosch and an own goal from Mitchalov sealed the result.
