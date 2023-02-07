Journalist Jeff Grubb revealed on Twitter a fact that has actually been circulating for some time: i bigger video games they have to succeed sell at least ten million copies to reach breakeven. This is why the big publishers are increasingly focusing on large licenses that reduce the risks, as indeed is quite evident.

Grubb: “I feel like I’ve woken up in a strange world of video games where licensed titles are the most important and are all we get from the big publishers for the next five years.

I mean I know what’s going on. I was told flat out: the biggest games need to get as close as possible to 10 million copies sold and doing it is easier with a license. I don’t know, for me it’s another tick in the non-sustainability column.”

To which someone pointed out to him that the story of non-sustainability has been repeated for some time, since the era of PS2. In response Grubb reminded those who underestimate the situation that the budgets to produce games have grown 50 times since that time and that several major publishers, those who want to risk less, have closed on a few franchises, such as Activision, which essentially produces only Call of Duty and little else.

In short, Grubb has hit the point. Many publishers are already in the conservation phase and try to risk as little as possible with large productions, relying on famous licenses that guarantee easier returns.