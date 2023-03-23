For a while it seemed that the GTI-Treffen, a major car gathering in Austria, would come to an end. The organization was not allowed to hold a car festival in the village. Fortunately, VW decided to take over the GTI meeting. The event organization of Volkswagen is even getting a festival. The Volkswagen Bus Festival returns. And you are also welcome without a van.

Sixteen years after the last meeting for VW vans, the brand is organizing the festival again in 2023. For three days you can enjoy old vans, new vans, music and a market to trade parts. The festival kicks off with what the vans are good at; a road trip. You can drive from the VW factory in Stöcken to the festival site in Hanover in a convoy.

When is the VW Bus Festival?

Volkswagen will hold the event from 23 to 25 June 2023 in the parking lots around Messegelände in Hanover. You can already buy tickets now. For Friday and Sunday you pay ten euros for an adult and five euros for children aged 6 to 17 years. On Saturday adults pay 15 euros. The youngest fans of Volkswagen vans up to six years old can enter for free.

There is good news for people with a California (or another camper). Volkswagen also has a campsite around the festival site for those staying overnight. They expect to receive 6,000 vans and 60,000 visitors.