The president of Mexico has great popularity and loyal followers, like the man who was the protagonist of the viral scene that shocked Twitter, because during the audiovisual material it can be seen that a woman rgive your husband a Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) real size to hug him at night.

During these days of the month of November, it was not only birthday of AMLO, also of one of his most faithful believers before his mandate, the protagonist of the following story who went viral on Twitter before the recording shared by the @HNoticiasMX account.

During the clip, it can be seen that the woman he covers his eyes so he can see the surprise that he has prepared for him which involves the Morena politician that his partner admires so much.

For a moment, the woman removes her hands from her husband’s face, leaving the man thinking as he sits at the table in front of his birthday cake.

When turning to the side, he is surprised to see Andrés Manuel López, a workshop in real size made of cardboard.

For which you can not help but be surprised, laugh and hug the president of Mexicoso somehow he fulfilled his dream of being with him.

The reaction to the gift went viral because the man could not believe that AMLO was next to him, with his representative black suit, flat hair and red tie.

We recommend you read:

For many netizens it was a great shock, because there are those who criticize the executive head, but the man in this story apparently admires him.