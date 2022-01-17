The Egyptian researcher specializing in political Islam, Salah Wahba, said that the group is currently experiencing the worst chapter in its history at the organizational level, after its failure at the general level, and the suffering of its branches in Arab countries from severe crises, and its leaders being preoccupied with the struggle for positions and influence, which will have a negative impact. Great on the bases of the group in general and its youth cadres, which constitute a main driver of its activity in particular.

And in his study published under the title: “Decision Scenarios… How will the conflict of the wings within the Brotherhood end?” The Egyptian researcher said that “the Brotherhood’s youth see financial and administrative corruption in Mahmoud Hussein’s group and the expropriation of privileges in light of their poor living conditions in Turkey and other countries of the diaspora, and that the intervention of “Munir” came after years of this corruption and silence about it due to preoccupation with matters of international organization and indifference about them.

He continued: “In addition, the current dispute exposed the falsity of the principle of “hearing and obedience” on which the group has bet since its inception, as the leaders of the first row, who are supposed to be a model in implementing the group’s rules, are the first to violate it, which indicates the possibility of imminent collapse. The group and its star decline.

Wehbe expected that the raging crisis in the organization would reach two scenarios, the first; It is represented in Ibrahim Munir’s success in controlling the current dispute and excluding Mahmoud Hussein and his front from the group, and thus the reins of the mother group will fully revert to him, and this success will be thanks to his control over the front of the international organization and its international institutions outside Turkey, as well as the support of the leaders of the international organization for “Munir.” At the forefront of them is Youssef Nada, who confirmed in statements to several sites affiliated with the organization his absolute support for Ibrahim Munir, adding that “those who try to split the group’s ranks are not brothers, even if they are Muslims.”

the second; It is the separation of the Brotherhood group in Turkey from the organization led by Ibrahim Munir, the appointment of Mahmoud Hussein as the acting general guide and the removal of powers from Munir. His involvement in financial and administrative irregularities, and in this case, the matter will depend on the personal loyalties of Brotherhood leaders and cadres to both sides of the conflict.

After the exposure of its true role in the Arab region, the terrorist organization faced popular and governmental resistance, which led to it being subjected to several blows that made it lose its balance and presence in several countries, which it aimed at dismantling in favor of Western powers for which the terrorist organization works.

After its fall in Egypt, Sudan, Tunisia and Morocco and its siege in Libya, the terrorist organization is trying to establish its bases and resurrect them in new forms in preparation for the next stage.

And recently, the so-called internal conflict in the terrorist organization has been promoted between the fronts of Ibrahim Munir, the acting guide and residing in Britain, and Mahmoud Hussein, the leader of the organization and his group, residing in Turkey.

The media has been in a state of upheaval since the acting General Guide of the Muslim Brotherhood, Ibrahim Mounir, officially announced the decision to dissolve the Administrative Office for Organization Affairs in Turkey, as well as the Qatar Shura Council, last June, as well as postponing the internal elections that were expected to take place within weeks to choose members of the Council General Shura, for a period of six months.