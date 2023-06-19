This Sunday, the Mexican team took third place in the CONCACAF Nations League by beating Panama for the minimum of Jesus Gallardoin it Allegiant StadiumHowever, people finally learned their lesson and left the Aztec team after registering a poor entry at the Las Vegas, Nevada venue, after the poor display shown in the semifinals against USAwho to make matters worse, returned to keep the title of the area, becoming two-time champion after beating 0-2 to Canada.
The failure of the Tricolor against the neighboring country was one of the saddest and most painful passages in its history, since with it it became more than clear that there is a wide domain of The Stars and Stripeslosing Mexico the title of the CONCACAF giant, without forgetting that the little sporting ambition of the Aztec federations and executives was more than demonstrated, who continue to make bad decisions and did not learn anything from what happened in the Qatar World Cup 2022.
Here we leave you some of the biggest failures in the history of the Mexican team:
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_esand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
There is no doubt that what I have seen before USA last week will be recorded as one of the most resounding failures. The North Americans gave the Aztecs an excessive dance, added to this, the impotence caused the Mexicans to kick and push and end up with two expelled, Cesar Montes and gerardo arteaga. Team USA thrashed 3-0 with a double of Christian Pulisicrecalling those annotations of landondonovanwith which it became clear that for now there is paternity on the part of the Americans.
The worst, the excuse of the Argentine coach Diego Cocca It was that the host country called all its players who are active in Europe, while Mexico did not. A great mockery.
Yes ok Mexico He hasn’t made it to the top eight in the world at a World Cup, he was normally in the top 16, however, that changed in Qatar 2022.
From the hand of the Argentine Gerardo Martino, Mexico carried out one of the worst World Cups in its history, since despite dominating Poland, he could not convert a goal in the Group Phase. In view of Argentinathey had the possibility of leaving her practically eliminated after falling in her first game, but the timorous system of the daddy made La Albiceleste win 2-0; finally, facing Saudi Arabia progress could be made if more goals were scored, but everything was 2-1, waiting for the Argentines to do a ‘favor’ by thrashing Poland, which did not happen, so Mexico, for the first time since 1978, did not advance from the first phase. Resounding failure.
Taking advantage of the fact that this topic was touched on, Mexico he was optimistic that he could do things well when facing Tunisia, Poland and GermanyThinking of two wins and one loss. However, the Africans surprised by winning 3-1, then the Germans thrashed 6-0 and finally the Poles repeated a 3-1 to dismiss the Tricolor, in their worst participation so far with zero points and a sad difference of -10.
Mexico It can boast of being one of the teams with the most presence in World Cups, since from 1994 to 2022 they have participated, being left out in 1990 due to the issue of the cachirules, but in 1982 they were not there due to their bad Qualifiers. Unfortunately for the Aztecs they were unable to keep one of the two tickets by beating only Cubalose against The Savior and draw before Honduras, Haiti and Canada.
More news about the Mexican team
traveling to the past, Mexico had extensive control over the USAboth in gold Cup as in friendly duels and other tournaments, which made us think that the tricolor team was finally going to be able to reach the famous fifth game when meeting the neighboring country in the round of 16 of Korea-Japan 2002.
Unfortunately it was not like that, despite what the statistics dictated, Team USA surprised by defeating 0-2 through Brian McBride and landondonovanto hit a hard blow to the Mexican pride, which saw how the rival of so many years that did not represent a great danger took away their chance to advance to the expected quarterfinals.
After a good taste in the mouth left in the U-20 World Cup, it was expected that Mexico had a presence in Australia for the 2000 Olympicssince it had the litter of the golden generation athlete of Raphael Marquez, John Paul Rodriguez, Daniel Osornoamong others, as well as Gerardo Torrado, Louis Perez, Hector Altamirano and Joaquin Beltran. However, they lost in the semifinals against Honduras from the penalty shootout, the dream of going to the fair being stagnant.
Mexico was used to being a protagonist in the America CupHowever, in 2011 CONCACAF forced Mexico to take its best team to the gold Cup belonging to the zone, having to give priority to it, so the decision was made to send a ‘B’ team for the CONMEBOL tournament, which was very expensive.
The young litter sheltered by the experience of louis michel, Hector Reynoso, Oribe Peralta, Paul Aguilar and Rafael Marquez Lugosuffered enough to seal three defeats against Peru, Uruguay and Chilito seal his worst performance in a America Cup and that incidentally annoyed the South Americans because the Tricolor did not take the contest seriously.
Another resounding failure remembered by the famous phrase of the chronicler Cristian Martinolli with ‘the only Haitian in the area’.
hand in hand hugol, the national team could not get past the group stage, with the performance against Haiti being the most unfortunate of all. With incredible and unlikely failures of Cesar Villaluz, Santiago Fernandez, Luis Angel Landin, Enrique Esqueda and others, Mexico they needed to beat the Haitians to advance, but they could only leave the score 5-1 which led them to one of the worst failures in history, since they lost their chance to go to the 2008 Beijing Olympics.
The team was in danger of not going to the 2002 World Cup after the bad results accumulated by Enrique Mezabeing the defeat before Costa Rica the most remembered of that tie.
Mexico They had never lost at home in an official match, but that June 16, 2001, the Ticos made their presence felt by coming back from 1-2 through rolando fonseca and Hernan Medford. Later, a new defeat led to the little eyes to resign his position.
Again the ship sank Mexico on the way to the 2014 World Cup, with Honduras applying the second ‘Aztecazo’ by giving the Tricolor its second official defeat at the Colossus of Santa Úrsula.
On September 6, 2013, as happened in previous years, the local team won by the minimum, but the catrachos would turn around 1-2 through Jerry Bengston and Carlos Costleywhich also led to Jose Manuel de la Torre will be left out of the technical direction.
A recent one. Just in this 2022 the opportunity to go to the U-20 World Cup in Argentina was lost and the Paris 2024 Olympic Games by failing in CONCACAF World Cup.
Mexico came from beating 8-0 to Surinamthrashing 5-0 at Trinidad and Tobago and draw 0-0 against Haiti. Already in eighths he got rid of Puerto Rico 6-0, but a big surprise happened in the quarterfinals when they drew 1-1 with Guatemala and from the penalty shootout the gachupines emerged victorious, accepting that the Aztecs saw them with superior eyes, making them less, which they paid dearly because they could not go to the joust.
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#biggest #failures #history #Mexican #team #defeats #absences #big #events
Leave a Reply