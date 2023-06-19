The failure of the Tricolor against the neighboring country was one of the saddest and most painful passages in its history, since with it it became more than clear that there is a wide domain of The Stars and Stripeslosing Mexico the title of the CONCACAF giant, without forgetting that the little sporting ambition of the Aztec federations and executives was more than demonstrated, who continue to make bad decisions and did not learn anything from what happened in the Qatar World Cup 2022.

Here we leave you some of the biggest failures in the history of the Mexican team:

Mexico is THROTTED, exhibited and ELIMINATED by the United States! YES, THE TRI HAS SIX GAMES WITHOUT WINNING THEM! 🇺🇸 3-0 🇲🇽

The worst, the excuse of the Argentine coach Diego Cocca It was that the host country called all its players who are active in Europe, while Mexico did not. A great mockery.

On November 30, 2022, the Mexican National Team completed its participation in the Qatar 2022 World Cup. That day, Mexico was eliminated in the World Cup group stage, something that had not happened since the 1978 edition.

From the hand of the Argentine Gerardo Martino, Mexico carried out one of the worst World Cups in its history, since despite dominating Poland, he could not convert a goal in the Group Phase. In view of Argentinathey had the possibility of leaving her practically eliminated after falling in her first game, but the timorous system of the daddy made La Albiceleste win 2-0; finally, facing Saudi Arabia progress could be made if more goals were scored, but everything was 2-1, waiting for the Argentines to do a ‘favor’ by thrashing Poland, which did not happen, so Mexico, for the first time since 1978, did not advance from the first phase. Resounding failure.

Since the 1978 World Cup in Argentina, Mexico has not won at least 1 of its first 2 games in a World Cup. On that occasion, the Mexican team lost its three games against Poland, Tunisia and Federal Germany. That was the last time Mexico was out in the group stage.

On November 6, 1981, La Selecta defeated Mexico with a score of 1-0, thanks to Ever Hernández's goal, achieving an important victory in the hexagonal towards the Spain World Cup 1982.

2nd participation of El Salvador in a world cup.

21 years have passed and it still stings, hurts and embarrasses some… June 17, 2002

Korea-Japan World Cup

21 years have passed and it still stings, hurts and embarrasses some… June 17, 2002

Korea-Japan World Cup

Jeonju Stadium With goals from Brian McBride and London Donovan… The United States defeated Mexico 2-0 in the Round of 16 The only duel between Mexico and USA in a World Cup… and the neighbors won it.

Unfortunately it was not like that, despite what the statistics dictated, Team USA surprised by defeating 0-2 through Brian McBride and landondonovanto hit a hard blow to the Mexican pride, which saw how the rival of so many years that did not represent a great danger took away their chance to advance to the expected quarterfinals.

Second time in CONCACAF Pre-Olympic that Mexico disputes penalties; the previous one was lost in 2000 against Honduras, in the semifinals.

Copa América 2011, when Mexico didn't even win a match in the Group Phase, just like in 2015…

The young litter sheltered by the experience of louis michel, Hector Reynoso, Oribe Peralta, Paul Aguilar and Rafael Marquez Lugosuffered enough to seal three defeats against Peru, Uruguay and Chilito seal his worst performance in a America Cup and that incidentally annoyed the South Americans because the Tricolor did not take the contest seriously.

Do you remember Mexico vs. Haiti from the 2008 Pre-Olympic? Hugo Sánchez's TRI had to win by 5 goals, it fell to one and we remember it for being one of the worst games in history.

hand in hand hugol, the national team could not get past the group stage, with the performance against Haiti being the most unfortunate of all. With incredible and unlikely failures of Cesar Villaluz, Santiago Fernandez, Luis Angel Landin, Enrique Esqueda and others, Mexico they needed to beat the Haitians to advance, but they could only leave the score 5-1 which led them to one of the worst failures in history, since they lost their chance to go to the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Since that painful "Aztecazo" on June 16, 2001, Costa Rica has not scored at the Azteca Stadium.

5 games: 1 draw, 4 losses.

Mexico They had never lost at home in an official match, but that June 16, 2001, the Ticos made their presence felt by coming back from 1-2 through rolando fonseca and Hernan Medford. Later, a new defeat led to the little eyes to resign his position.

Today marks the 3rd anniversary of the 'Aztecazo' of Honduras.

On September 6, 2013, as happened in previous years, the local team won by the minimum, but the catrachos would turn around 1-2 through Jerry Bengston and Carlos Costleywhich also led to Jose Manuel de la Torre will be left out of the technical direction.

MEXICO is ELIMINATED in an INCREDIBLE PENALTY shootout where 4 PENALTIES were missed. GOODBYE to the WORLD CUP and the PARIS 2024 OLYMPIC GAMES. GUATEMALA, SEMIS AWAY FROM THE CONCACAF WORLD CUP.

Mexico came from beating 8-0 to Surinamthrashing 5-0 at Trinidad and Tobago and draw 0-0 against Haiti. Already in eighths he got rid of Puerto Rico 6-0, but a big surprise happened in the quarterfinals when they drew 1-1 with Guatemala and from the penalty shootout the gachupines emerged victorious, accepting that the Aztecs saw them with superior eyes, making them less, which they paid dearly because they could not go to the joust.