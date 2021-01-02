new Delhi: Today the biggest dry run of vaccine vaccination was done in the country to beat Corona. The entire preparation for vaccination was tested before vaccination. Along with the capital of all the states of the country, a dry run campaign was also conducted in small towns. Dry runs were also run in some areas where the means of movement is not available easily. All these exercises were done so that when the vaccine arrives, it can be delivered to the people as soon as possible. Health Minister Harsh Vardhan also arrived at the dry run center at GTB Hospital in Delhi. He said that the vaccine is completely safe. Saving the lives of the people is the first priority of the government. The Health Minister also said that people should not pay attention to any rumors about the vaccine.

During the dry run on Saturday, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan went to GTB Hospital and spoke to the healthcare workers and understood the whole process. He said, “Today a dry run is being done all over the country. We have been preparing for this for the last four months. I think all the preparations are going to be smooth in the coming time. The country fought against Corona Has been made a fine-grained guideline. The state has been given special instructions for the dry run. The dry run is being closely monitored. You guys have so much patience, wait a little more. To the people of my country The appeal is not to get into any rumors. This kind of experience has come before … Even during polio, this kind of rumor was spread … Then everyone thought that vaccine should be taken and everyone also took the vaccine later. “

At the same time, the discussion about the free vaccine intensified today amid the dry run of the vaccine. Meanwhile, the Health Minister has tweeted that the free vaccine will be given only to those who are health workers and frontline workers. The number of such people is about three crore. The decision will be taken by July on how the rest of the people will get the vaccine.

Vaccine will be run in all districts of UP on January 5

UP CM Yogi Adityanath has said that the corona vaccine will come on Makar Sankranti. On January 5, there will be a dry run of vaccine in all districts of UP. In a program, he said, “We started the campaign against Kovid-19 in March 2020 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the dry run of the vaccine will take place in the entire state on January 5.” The vaccine of Kovid-19 will be available around Makar Sankranti. ”The Chief Minister was laying the foundation stone of Advocate Bhavan on Saturday at the Collectorate premises in Gorakhpur.

