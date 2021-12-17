In 2021 we could witness that many negative streaks without championships were finally ended and many clubs once and for all ended their droughts, however, there are still many important teams in world football that still cannot manage to close with that stage.
Therefore, in the following list we present the longest droughts that are still in force in the world of football at the end of 2021.
The Guild Not only does he fulfill a quarter of a century without being able to be champion in the First Division of Brazil, but in this 2021 he unfortunately dropped in category after a championship to oblivion, now it seems increasingly difficult to end his streak.
The Brazilian team descended in 2021, but got their promotion the same year, even so they continue with a streak of 26 without being champions of the First Division.
Puebla remained as the team with the longest time without being able to win a First Division title in Mexico with a 31-year drought.
The last time La Franja accomplished the feat was in the 1989-1990 season, when they defeated the Black Lions of the U of G, by score of 4-3, thanks to the hand of Manuel Lapuente, which not only took the league, but also raised the Cup and the Champion of Champions.
The Neapolitan team has not been champions since the time of Diego Armando MaradonaTheir only two league titles were won by the Argentine star and legendary in 1986-87 and 1989-90, since then they have not been able to win an Italian championship again.
The English team has not achieved a domestic championship since the 1986-87 season and with nine titles, the tenth still resists them, the last time they were closer to achieving it was in the 1985-86 campaign.
Hard to believe, but the AS Saint-Étienne It is the most winning team in France with 10 league titles, however, Paris-Saint Germain is on its heels and it only has one title difference and it is that they have not won a championship since the 1980-81 season.
In recent times, the Brazilian team has won several international titles, including two Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana and a Club World Cup in the last 20 years, however, the domestic title has been denied since 1979.
The set of Il Toro fails to win a championship in the Serie A, after 45 years, at the beginning of the last century they won several titles and managed to add seven, but in recent years they are very far from being able to achieve it.
The Bologna Football Club 1909 is an Italian club with great history and tradition and although it knows what it is to have a decent record in its country (7 Serie A titles), the truth is that it has not been titled for many years.
The last time he did it was in 1964, when he won the scudetto in a definition final against Inter Milan.
The Spurs were founded in 1882, the Tottenham Hotspur Football Club It is a team of high ancestry. And although they have only won two league championships, they almost always fight for the first places, Tottenham have not been champions since the 1961 campaign.
The Sevillian team only has one league championship, in the 1945-46 season they got their only trophy and since then they have not been able to repeat the feat.
Founded in 1892 after the merger of Newcastle East End and Newcastle West End, the Newcastle united It is one of the teams with the greatest tradition and history in English football.
With great success between 1904 and 1910, during which time he won an FA Cup and three league championships. His last championship dates from the 1926-1927 season. At present they are administered by sheikhs of Saudi Arabia and although they are in danger of declining in the 2021/22 campaign, the new leadership hopes to be able to reverse the situation.
The Genoa It is one of the oldest teams in Italian and world football, and yet it has won 9 Serie A championships (making it the fourth national club with the largest number of championships), its last championship was in 1924 and since then they have not been able to win again.
The Genoa He is one championship away from obtaining a stella, the recognition granted by the Italian Football Federation by winning 10 league titles. In fact, the Genoa he was the first champion of Italy, winning the first Italian First Division championship in 1898.
