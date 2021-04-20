TOKYO (Reuters) – Recorded Japanese stocks The biggest drop in a month, Tuesday, under the pressure of fears that the re-imposition of isolation measures to contain Covid-19 in the largest cities in the country may lead to a slowdown in the economic recovery. Almost all sectors witnessed a decline, and only one of the 33 indices closed in the green, and only 16 stocks gained on the Nikkei main index.

The Nikkei index closed 1.97 percent lower at 29,100.38 points, the lowest level since March 24, while the broader Topix index lost 1.55 percent to 1926.25 points, the biggest drop in four weeks. A state of emergency may be imposed in Tokyo and Osaka as COVID-19 cases reappear. Japan imposed a similar state of emergency in the two provinces this month, but these measures have had little effect in reversing the trend so far.

Heavyweight Fast Retailer fell 2.17%, while SoftBank Group lost 1.84%. Semiconductor stocks tracked losses from their US counterparts, with Tokyo Electron down 2.3%, Advantest 3.2% and Murata Manufacturing 1.58%.