The end of the group stage of the World Cup played in Qatar 2022 is coming, we are already in the final phases with the round of 16 still to be played. There are many moments that this group stage has given us.
Here are the biggest disappointments from the Qatar 2022 group stage
For the second time in a row, the German team has not managed to get past the group stage, it happened in Russia 2018 and it has happened again in a group that, a priori, should have gone to the next round.
What looked like it was going to be the World Cup in Belgium has not been. They leave in the group stage after having won just one match in Qatar. The golden age of Belgian football has ended prematurely.
Everything seemed to indicate that Qatar was going to be the perfect setting for Eden Hazard to once again prove his worth on a pitch. But further from that, it has been a disappointment.
There is a lot of controversy surrounding the organization of the World Cup in Qatar for various reasons. The fans have not lived up to a sporting event of this nature.
Another of the teams that seemed to be going to the next round and finally failed to get past the group stage.
The hostess of this tournament and at the same time the worst hostess in the history of the World Cups. Not only have they not qualified for the next round but they have not won any match
Onana was being the starting goalkeeper for the Cameroonians but because they asked him to make a change in his way of playing and refused, he left the concentration.
Semifinalist in the last Eurocup. There was a lot of expectation to see that he was able to achieve the Danes in Qatar. They have been a disappointment.
The Uruguayan team was called to at least reach the quarterfinals but they run out of quarterfinals and are eighth. They have not passed the groups, the referees have not favored him.
Perhaps one of those responsible for the Belgian performance in Qatar. He resigned after the elimination of the selection of Belgium.
