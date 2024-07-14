Informed sources reported that Alphabet, the parent company of Google, has entered into advanced talks to buy the Israeli startup Waze, according to a report by the American Wall Street Journal.

Waze is headquartered in New York, with additional offices in the United States and Israel, and partners with major computing companies such as Amazon, Microsoft and Google.

Google aims to strengthen its presence in the field of cybersecurity, as it bought another company specializing in this field, Mandiant, two years ago, for $5.4 billion.

Since its founding in 2020 by Assaf Rappaport, Waze has seen its valuation rise sharply in the cybersecurity world.

Google is battling a lawsuit that alleges it uses illegal means to boost its dominance in internet search.

The company is not as strong in cloud computing as it is in the internet and advertising, where it ranks third after Amazon and Microsoft, but it is investing heavily in the cloud business and growing rapidly in this area.