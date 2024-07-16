Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/15/2024 – 21:40

Former President Jair Bolsonaro complained that his son 01, Senator Flávio Bolsonaro, would be the “most guilty” in Operation Furna da Onça – an offensive opened in 2018, targeting a corruption scheme involving state deputies from Rio. At the time, Flávio was not a target of the operation, but a financial intelligence report attached to the investigation served as the basis for opening the investigation into the ‘rachadinhas’ and what became known as the Queiroz case.

Bolsonaro’s complaint was prompted by the exposure of lawyers Luciana Pires and Juliana Bierrenbach regarding a strategy they intended to launch to put the auditors responsible for the RIF in the crosshairs of an internal investigation by the IRS. Bolsonaro questions whether the deputies targeted by Furna da Onça “are working to defend themselves”. The lawyer says no: “Nobody has any idea about that here”.

That’s when Bolsonaro complains: “The biggest culprit in Furna da Onça is Flávio. The others are calm. The one with R$49 million, he represents Alerj.” At the time of Furna da Onça, a movement of R$49 million was reported by four civil servants in the office of the then acting president of the Legislative Assembly of Rio, André Ceciliano (PT).

The complaint is contained in an excerpt from the recording discovered in Operation Última Milha, which dismantled the parallel Abin, a group installed in the Brazilian Intelligence Agency during the Bolsonaro government. On Monday, the 15th, Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF, lifted the secrecy of the audio. The content of the conversation indicates that the former president and the then director of Abin, delegate Alexandre Ramagem, planned a way to block the investigation into Flávio Bolsonaro and the “rachadinha”.

After the audio was released, Bolsonaro’s advisor and lawyer Fabio Wajngarten came out in defense of the former president, saying that the conversation “only reinforces how much the president loves Brazil and its people.” He specifically cited a section taken from the audio in which Bolsonaro says he is not seeking favors from anyone.

During the conversation, Flávio’s lawyers said that “what happened to the senator has never happened to any parliamentarian anywhere, much less in Rio de Janeiro.” They say they came to the conclusion that “Flávio’s RIF was commissioned.” They continue to allege to Bolsonaro that there is a “criminal organization” within the IRS with the objective of “destroying enemies and opponents who elect politically or for financial reasons.”

They say there is no proof that this was done to Flávio. “We want this proof. What proof can be produced? SERPRO produces it. A report. It calls for a special investigation by Serpro.”

They say they would like Serpro’s investigation into Flávio to benefit other people under investigation. “Because from the moment we have this investigation, one of those involving Flávio, we can request the nullification of all of this. And we can’t just request the nullification of Flávio’s case.

“The big question is when to say the following. Oh, that the president of the Republic is trying to use the structure of the presidency to defend his son, but this case here, what we discovered, could benefit, in one way or another, all the people who were attacked. So we can’t say that it’s a partisan, ideological thing. So with this we can nullify Furna da Onça in general.”