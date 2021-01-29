The pandemic has caused the largest decline in the Spanish economy in 85 years. According to the estimates of the academic Leandro Prados de la Escosura, only the Civil War and the crisis of 1868 have caused greater collapses of the gross domestic product in the last 170 years. We review some of the main hits suffered in modern history.

Covid pandemic (2020)



The Spanish economy suffered a fall of 11% during 2020. It is the largest economic fall in peacetime due to the restrictions imposed by the authorities to try to contain the expansion of the coronavirus. The slight recovery in the second half of the year has been insufficient to offset the damage of the pandemic after the harsh confinement between March and June. The service and hospitality sectors were the activities most damaged during the past year, to which is added the deterioration of the foreign sector and the slowdown in domestic demand.

The Great Recession (2008-2013)



The financial crisis that erupted in 2008 after the US housing bubble burst had its iconic image with the collapse of Lehman Brothers in September 2008. The credit bubble burst around the world and financial markets closed their doors. In Spain, the brick bubble on which the national economy had ridden in recent years burst. The financial crisis of 2008 was followed by a sovereign debt crisis in 2012. The markets wounded after the crash of the previous period cast their sights on the countries with the most imbalances. Spain was in an extreme situation without being able to finance itself until the then president of the ECB, Mario Draghi, spoke the magic words in July 2012: “I will do what I have to do ….”. Mariano Rajoy had to ask the EU that same summer to finance the rescue of his banks. Then came the adjustments and austerity policies that marked an era.

The devaluations of the peseta (1992-1993)



The 1993 crisis is characterized by the fact that the Government of Felipe González carried out three devaluations of the peseta in less than nine months. The Spanish economy had overcome the ups and downs of the world economy at the beginning of the 1990s, thanks to the investment commitment to organize the Barcelona Games and the Seville Expo. But when the party ended, the country found itself with highly indebted public administrations and companies. From the second quarter of 1992 to the autumn of 1993, the Spanish economy had negative growth rates. The economy contracted 1.1% in that period.

Oil Crisis (1973)



The oil crisis began in 1973 with the decision of the Arab countries not to sell crude to those who supported Israel in the Yom Kippur war. Dependence on black gold was then very high and the price soared. In Spain it caused rampant inflation, unemployment and an industrial and energy crisis. With the Moncloa Pacts an attempt was made in 1977 to give a response by adopting measures to tame inflation and the public deficit.

World War II (1945)



In 1945 the Spanish gross domestic product suffered a hit of 8.1% due to the Second World War, the weakness of the German partner that lost the contest and the establishment of an Autarchy under the fascist dream of protecting national production. The Franco state that emerged from the Civil War intervened the economy, nationalized multinationals and closed itself off from foreign investment. Professor Francisco Comín explains that the 1940s were the true great depression of the Spanish economy.

Civil War (1936)



The destruction that the Civil War sowed resulted in the greatest economic recession in modern Spanish history. In 1936, the activity collapsed by 26.8%. On top of that tremendous drop, the following year another 7.4% crash was added. And in 1938 there was a decline of 0.4%. In total, the war conflict meant the loss of about a third of production. But it does not stop there. As a result of the Falangist ideology of producing everything in the country, the Autarchy aggravated the hardship and prolonged the economic catastrophe for two decades until the 1959 Stabilization Plan, which liberalized the economy and opened it up to foreign capital, firing GDP.

Cuban and Philippine War (1898)



In 1985, the Cuban War of Independence began, which ended with the entry of the United States into the conflict in 1898. The military escalation in Cuba and the Philippines exacerbated a crisis already unleashed by the fall in international agricultural prices, a plague of phylloxera and problems in banks. The issuance of securities to finance the colonial wars left public debt at 123% of GDP in 1902, the year from which it began to decline thanks to a restructuring and a fiscal reform orchestrated by Fernández-Villaverde. To get out of that crisis, Spain depreciated the peseta and introduced trade protectionism. And it was favored by the return of capital from Cuba once the colony was lost.

Financial crisis (1868)



The origin of the serious crisis suffered between 1866 and 1868 was in railway investments. These fed a bubble similar to that of dot com two decades ago. And they exploded dragging with them to the bench. Two Catalan entities fell, causing a panic. What’s more: the number of entities fell from about 60 to about 15. And this financial crisis was combined in an explosive cocktail with a series of poor harvests that caused a subsistence crisis, with riots in cities like Seville or Granada. In addition, the Catalan textile industry had suffered serious difficulties shortly before due to the lack of cotton due to the Civil War in the United States. And all this led to the Glorious Revolution, which dethroned Queen Elizabeth II.