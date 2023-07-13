Lionel Messi landed in Miami late on Tuesday to write the last pages of his career as a soccer player. The captain of the Argentine team will be presented as a new Inter Miami player after his first vacation away from elite competition after winning the World Cup and leaving the French league. Messi has taken a breath: this summer he has dedicated himself to feeding his sponsors, debuting as an actor, and has summoned crowds in friendly matches in Argentina. Everything he touches echoes in the world. The brands that have it as their flag know it… and also the heaviest criminals in Argentina.

The drug trafficker has hung on Messi’s popularity to air his fights for control of the city of Rosario, the footballer’s birthplace and the most violent city in Argentina. At the end of June, the Rosario Prosecutor’s Office requested the preventive detention of 11 members of a faction of The monkeys, the largest criminal gang in the country, whom he accuses of having planned the shooting on March 2 against the supermarket of José Roccuzzo, the footballer’s father-in-law. “Messi, we are waiting for you,” said the message left by two men that morning after shooting 12 times against the business. It was the most high-profile of 18 shootings and at least five random killings the group carried out over four months. According to prosecutors, all the attacks were planned from a maximum security prison in Chubut, almost 1,500 kilometers from Rosario. From there, a group of prisoners ordered to generate “commotion” in the midst of the war of factions that The monkeys for control of the Newell’s Old Boys barra brava business.

The answer came from the stands. On June 24, Maxi Rodríguez organized his farewell match at the Newell’s stadium. The last great captain of the team, in which he retired at the end of 2021 after a career that went through Atlético Madrid and Liverpool and began at Newell’s, his great guest was another youth squad: Lionel Messi. The match seemed to be a tribute to him: Rosario speculated for weeks about his presence, stopped entirely that weekend and the star finally took the field between a play of lights and a special ovation: that day, the captain of the national team world champion was also birthday.

The most viral photo of the game had nothing to do with the players. Before the game, Messi, Rodríguez and other Argentine soccer legends posed for a portrait with Argentine and South American soccer officials, while the barra brava unfurled a giant flag with a monkey, a bull and a chicken that carried the message: “We we are beyond everything”.

The flag displayed at the match in a social media screenshot of a Newell’s Old Boys supporter.

It was a message from the top leaders of the Newell’s bar: Máximo Ariel Cantero, leader of The monkeys, Leandro Chicken Vinardi and Carlos Bull escobar. They are all in jail, but from prison they coordinated a show of force to show that their power was intact. A leaked conversation this Wednesday between Cantero and Vinardi reinforces the investigation’s theory that the almost 50-meter flag was a crime of public intimidation. A threat that was televised while the soccer world watched Rosario. In the conversation, Cantero proposes that it be better to deploy another day. “But you already know that there is going to be whoredom the same. It’s a caricature, there’s nothing wrong with it,” Vinardi replies with a laugh.

This Tuesday, a judge from the city of Rosario ordered preventive detention for the employee of a transport company who they accuse of illicit association for probably having paid and transported the flag from the periphery of Buenos Aires to Rosario. Cristian David Ayala will remain in jail for 90 days while the investigation continues. “We impute it as an act of public intimidation because in this context, in this city where the bids to control those businesses generate deaths and shootings every day. This is what is behind this flag, it has nothing to do with football folklore, supporters of one team or another,” said prosecutor Luis Schiappa Pietra during the indictment. His lawyer defended that Ayala only provided a service.

Rosario accumulates 151 violent deaths so far this year, according to the Public Safety Observatory. In March, during the shooting at the Roccuzzo family’s supermarket, the city centralized the political agenda that gradually faded away. Then, the city saw how the hope that Messi would finally return to play football was dimmed. Today it is off.

