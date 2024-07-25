Football, while exciting and full of emotion, has also been the scene of great controversies that have marked its history. Many of these controversies could have been avoided or resolved differently with the video refereeing (VAR) technology that is used today to ensure fairness in sport. Below, we review some of the most controversial plays of all time that could have changed the course of games if VAR had been available.
In the 1966 World Cup final between England and West Germany, Geoff Hurst scored a goal that still sparks debate. His shot bounced off the crossbar and bounced just short of the goal line. Swiss referee Gottfried Dienst, after consulting with his assistant, awarded the goal, although footage has never clearly shown whether the ball completely crossed the line.
In the quarter-finals of the 1986 World Cup in Mexico, Diego Maradona scored a goal with his hand, known as the “Hand of God”. Tunisian referee Ali Bin Nasser allowed the goal, despite English protests. This controversial goal, together with the “Goal of the Century” also scored by Maradona in the same match, contributed to England’s elimination.
The 2002 World Cup saw South Korea advance to the semi-finals after beating Spain in a match riddled with questionable refereeing decisions. Two legitimate goals were disallowed, and Egyptian referee Gamal Al-Ghandour’s decisions consistently favoured the Koreans. Spain was eliminated in a match that remains one of football’s biggest controversies.
In the round of 16 of the 2014 World Cup, Mexico faced the Netherlands. In the final minutes, Arjen Robben fell in the box after minimal contact. Portuguese referee Pedro Proença awarded the penalty, which Klaas-Jan Huntelaar converted, eliminating Mexico. The decision was much discussed and was considered a “slam dunk” by many analysts.
The 2009 Champions League semi-final between Chelsea and Barcelona at Stamford Bridge was one of the most controversial in history. Norwegian referee Tom Henning Øvrebø failed to award several potential penalties in Chelsea’s favour, sparking anger among players and fans. The draw allowed Barcelona to advance to the final, leaving much controversy.
In the final of the 1990 World Cup in Italy, Germany faced Argentina. Mexican referee Edgardo Codesal awarded a penalty to Germany in the final minutes for a questionable foul by Roberto Sensini on Rudi Völler. Andreas Brehme converted the penalty, giving Germany the victory. The decision was heavily criticised for its influence on the outcome of the match.
In the round of 16 of the 2010 World Cup, England faced Germany. Frank Lampard shot from outside the area and the ball bounced off the crossbar, clearly crossing the goal line before going out. However, Uruguayan referee Jorge Larrionda did not award the goal. Germany won 4-1, but the result could have been different had Lampard’s goal been allowed.
