Atlético defies logic with a comeback in stoppage time (3-2)➡ Musah put Valencia ahead and Hugo Duro scored the second on the brink of intermission. Cunha narrowed the gap, Correa equalized with added time, and then Hermoso

https://t.co/kVVIk9Cbgc

– The Reason (@larazon_es) January 23, 2022