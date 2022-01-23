These have been the biggest comebacks of Atletico Madrid in recent years:
The rojiblancos were in the worst crisis of Simeone’s decade at the club. They lost 0-2 at the break against Valencia and Cunha closed the gap, but the euphoria would come with two goals in added time from Correa and Hermoso
Juventus visited the Wanda a couple of years ago after having been the rojiblanco executioner in the previous season. Cuadrado and Matuidi seemed to sentence the game in the second half. Those from Cholo showed courage and in two set pieces, Savic and Herrera (with time served) saved a golden point.
It was in 2020, in the semifinal of the first Spanish Super Cup with the current format. Messi and Griezmann had turned Koke’s goal around. With 10 minutes to go, Morata did not fail from the penalty spot. In minute 86, Correa culminated the comeback to give his team an incredible pass to the final. They lost against Real Madrid.
An epic comeback that was worth half a league last year. Matchday 37 and Real Madrid breathed down his neck. Budimir froze the rojiblancos’ hearts with a goal with 15 minutes to go. However, an express comeback with goals from Lodi and Luis Suárez left everything ready for the last day.
The comeback par excellence of Atlético de Simeone. It was just before COVID. Oblak supported his own although Liverpool sent the game to extra time. There, a goal from Firmino seemed to end the visitors’ hopes. But then Marcos Llorente appeared to score two goals that changed his life. Morata completed the comeback on the last play, with the team already in the quarterfinals.
#biggest #comebacks #Atlético #Madrid #years
Leave a Reply