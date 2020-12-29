At the age of 22 in Kabardino-Balkaria, sumo wrestler Dzhambulat Khatokhov died, who got into the Guinness Book of Records as “the biggest child in the world.”

His death on Instagram was reported by the coach of the Russian junior maswrestling team and the president of the KBR sumo federation Betal Gubzhev.

Gubzhev expressed his condolences over the death of the republic’s first sumo wrestler. The reason why he died is not named.

Recall that Dzhambulat Khatokhov got into the Guinness Book of Records in 2003. At the age of two, he weighed 34 kg, in the first class his weight reached 115 kg, and at 13 years old – 180 kg.