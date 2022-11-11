The biggest challenge for companies is no longer the qualification, but the retention of talent

As president of the HSM corporate education platform and co-CEO of SingularityU Brazil (Brazilian arm of Singularity University, created in Silicon Valley), Reynaldo Gama has closely followed the ongoing changes in the job market in the country. According to him, the post-social isolation scenario, caused by the pandemic since 2020, is highly challenging for companies and team leaders. The home office, the digitization of processes that used to be analog and artisanal and the competition for the same talents by Brazilian and foreign companies impose a drastic change in the way to recruit, manage and retain teams. And the issue is not limited to offering a good salary. Compensation, according to him, has lost importance in the face of issues such as quality of life, alignment of purpose and work environment. The highlights of the interview follow.

DINHEIRO – After the elections and with the definition of the government that will run the country from 2023, what is the climate among executives and entrepreneurs in the area of ​​talent development and qualification?

REYNALDO GAMA – There has been a huge growth in interest in qualification tools. It is an educational look inside companies. With everyone we talked to about the issue of training professionals, there is a climate of optimism. The number of companies investing in training and development is growing. So 2022 was a super important year. It became very clear to companies that there is no way to grow without a very well defined training and development plan.

Is the chronic problem of shortage of skilled labor decreasing?

It’s not decreasing. It is different. Before, the great challenge for companies was to find qualified professionals for any new activity or technology. This has created a major obstacle for the growth of the business, especially in the areas of technology. Today there are highly qualified professionals for almost everything, but still in numbers below the demand of companies. The problem is no longer hiring. The problem is how to retain these professionals.

So the turnover is too high?

Certainly. Companies have invested a lot in selection, training and training, but the biggest challenge is retention. The job market has become a big game of stealing. This is especially true of the more experienced talents. When the employee is fully qualified, the competitor takes him away. So, more important than training and qualifying, is ensuring ways for him to stay. Without retention models, companies will face the same cycle of problems.

Is this reality inflating the wage market?

Undoubtedly, there has been intense inflation in wages. But from what I’ve heard and observed in companies, retention is no longer just about offering a good pay.

How to retain talent then?

That’s the million dollar question. It’s like the chicken and egg question. In the first half of the year, we at HSM helped qualify more than 50,000 middle and high-ranking people, the C-levels. And what we always say to this command is that retention or development is a journey, it’s an ongoing thing. If there is no transparency in the relationship between companies and their talents, with alignment of purpose, no good salary will convince the employee to stay. It’s a difficult equation.

Besides salary, transparency and purpose alignment, what else does this equation need to have?

Lots of dialogue. Companies and team managers need to understand the moment of each employee on their team. Some people don’t want to be promoted. Others don’t want to change roles. I see that there are many professionals who are frustrated and dissatisfied for refusing promotions. Sometimes they resign because they are even embarrassed. Some are also looking to change areas, wanting to make a career transition. So, people management is no longer HR, with that coldness and impersonality of the old Human Resources methods. Team leaders need to review outdated concepts. Companies are going through this restyling.

But there are still few companies that have this leadership profile, right?

Undoubtedly. We are living an unprecedented moment in the job market. What didn’t work two years ago and what works today may not work a year from now. And since there is no expert on new things, companies and their leaders have to adapt quickly. We are in a phase of unlearning and relearning. We are unlearning a lot that no longer makes sense. CEOs and managers who don’t change their old ways will lose their talent.

Has this happened more quickly after the pandemic?

Much. I’ve seen several companies lose incredible professionals for demanding the return of face-to-face work in the offices. This happens even with large companies such as Apple. It is evident that in some activities 100% remote work is not possible, as is the case in commercial areas. Then there has to be the relationship lunch, the coffee, the visit to the client’s company, eye contact. More presence. But in many other areas, such as development, programming, communication and marketing, among many others, it doesn’t make much sense to impose face-to-face work. Sooner or later, they will lose their best employees.

Treating employees differently can create new problems for companies, such as internal conflicts and dissatisfaction on the part of those who feel wronged?

It is curious that companies have talked so much about the importance of having more diversity in their teams, but when it comes time to look at the individuality of each one, some of them leave diversity aside. It is not possible to pasteurize the treatment of employees. The diversity of teams demands diversity of treatment from the leader.

But if a company wants to retain an employee and he doesn’t want to go to the office…? How to resolve the deadlock?

I have seen many companies looking for solutions to not lose their best professionals. In the pandemic, many employees moved to the countryside. And they don’t want, and don’t need, to submit to the old routine of the offices, because of quality of life or even cost. And some companies, mostly multinationals, are even paying a driver to take you and pick you up when there’s a need for a face-to-face meeting. So, it is this adaptability that employees and companies need to have.

How is the dispute of Brazilian professionals for companies abroad?

Competition remains heated, both for those who want to live abroad and for those who want to earn in dollars or euros and have a cost of living in reais, in Brazil. This is a major challenge for companies that need to have the best in their teams. Competition is now global.

Before, there was more talk of attracting overqualified professionals, but recently the search for soft skills has gained strength. Because?

This is a fundamental point. It’s a summary of everything we’re talking about. In our executive training courses we have called soft skill an essential skill. These are essential skills for the survival and success of companies and their leaders. I have no doubt that this is the biggest demand from companies today. Never have we addressed the need to pay special attention to issues such as overwork, burnout and resilience so much. Leadership needs to have emotional intelligence to lead their teams and companies. The world and behaviors are changing a lot. There is a need for constant updating.