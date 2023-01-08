The great sequoia fell on the house, breaking through the roof: Aeon Tocchini lost his life on the spot at just two years of age

Aeon Tocchiniis the name of the two-year-old boy who lost his life in Sonoma County after a heavy redwood fell on his home.

From the United States, the sad story has gone around the world. Aeon Tocchini was in his home together with his brothers, precisely in the living room. Suddenly, due to the strong wind, the big tree collapsed shot down the housebreaking through the roof.

Unfortunately the redwood has crushed the 2 year old. The family immediately raised the alarm, but despite the prompt intervention of the rescuers, no one could do anything to save the little one. Has lost his life instantly.

The words of the Mayor after the death of the child Aeon Tocchini

The mayor called it the most serious accident that has ever occurred in the city of Occidental. The Mayor himself, immediately after the episode, went to the scene. He will never forget the harrowing scene he was forced to see. A desperate fatherholding her son in her arms, who kept repeating: “He is not breathing, my son is not breathing”.

We live in a rural area so when I saw him my first thought was to get him in the car and take him to the main road. Help arrived in a short time, but their intervention was in vain.

Unfortunately no one could have ever predicted that that sequoia would hit the house and that it would broke the roofcrushing little Aeon Tocchini.

In a short time, the images of the baby were spread on social networks and went around the world. The story of him has broken heart of thousands of people who wanted to send their affection to the family.

The other siblings who were in the living room with the 2-year-old, fortunately, are remained unharmed.