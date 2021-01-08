The new season of the ATP circuit got underway this Thursday with two 250 category tournaments in Delray Beach and Antalya and with several questions ahead. On the one hand, the uncertainty that the coronavirus pandemic still generates, which remains a latent threat to the normal development of the calendar. And on the other, from the strictly sports, the big questions that are usually generated at each beginning of the year.

What will happen this season in the world of the racket? If the most recent past is any indication – in a completely atypical 2020, in which the yellow ball was stopped for almost six months, the resumption of the competition left great emotions and good tennis – it does not seem unreasonable to bet that 2021 will be an exciting year, tennisically speaking.

But who will be the great protagonists? Will Argentines have reasons to celebrate? Although only the passing of the weeks will allow those doubts to be cleared, here is a forecast of what could happen.

Thiem and Medvedev, finalist and champion in London, led the new generation that is ready to take command in 2020. Photo Glyn Kirk / AFP

Will the part arrive at the top?

With Dominic Thiem and Daniil Medvedev at the helm, the new generation of world tennis warned in the second half of 2020 that it is ready to take the lead and lower the curtain on the “It was from the Big 3”. The Austrian won his first Grand Slam in New York and snapped a six-year streak without rookie champions in that category. The Russian was crowned at the London Masters, with victories against Novak Djokovic in the round robin, Rafael Nadal in the semis and in the final against Thiem, who reached that stage by beating the Serbian.

Those triumphs, added to the level of tennis they showed and the way in which they knew how to dominate their rivals physically and tennis on the court, were perhaps an indication that the stage is ready for the changing of the guard. Other signs were the good seasons of other young players such as Andrey Rublev (top champion of the season with five titles), Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev or Jannik Sinner. But will 2021 finally usher in a new era or will the hegemony of Djokovic, Nadal and Federer, winners of 57 of the last 69 Grand Slams, extend?

The new stars have plenty of talent, physique and the desire to climb to the top. They have something to fight with and be great protagonists this season. But of course, it does not depend only on them. For several years now, there has been speculation about the end of the dominance of the Big 3. But, until now at least, Federer, Nadal or Djokovic always appeared to deny it and extend that reign that began more than 15 years ago, with the first consecration of the Swiss in a Grand Slam, at Wimbledon 2003.

Thus, Thiem, Medvedev and company will not only have to do things well, they will also have to hope that Nole, Rafa and Roger are not at their best levels. The Swiss is the one who seems most vulnerable to giving up command: away from the competition since the beginning of last year, he still has no date of return. But the Serbian and the Spaniard are still as motivated as ever and are ready to play on the Australian tour.

Roger Federer was awarded the Best Swiss Sportsman of the last 70 years.

How will Federer return?

Roger Federer will be the big absentee at the start of the season. The Swiss – who played for the last time almost twelve months ago, when he fell in the semis of the Australian Open, and had surgery on his right knee during the stoppage – warned in the last days of 2020 that he will not be in the first Grand Slam of the year. From his surroundings they said that, although he had evolved a lot in his recovery in the last month, he decided to postpone his return to the courts, thinking about the long term and his two great goals in 2021: Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics. This Thursday it was known that the real reason for his absence is that, given the quarantine restrictions that he had to comply with in Australia, he prioritized the welfare of his family. Thus, we will have to wait to see it again in action.

It is not yet known when he will return. Nor how. Because although both he and his coach, the Croatian Ivan Ljubicic, commented on several occasions that training is on the right track, inactivity of more than a year can weigh on anyone. Even a different one like Federer, tied with Nadal with 20 titles as the top Grand Slams winner in history.

Will the world of tennis return to enjoy the best version of Roger? Todd WoodbridgeFormer Australian doubles player, winner of 16 “greats” in that specialty, and current tennis commentator for Australian television, predicted that the 39-year-old Swiss’s biggest challenge will be physical.

“For him, tennis is so natural that he can go out on the court, hit the ball and play well without much trouble. The issue will be recovery. After having played two difficult games, can he be ready for a third? How will the body feel? Are the legs tired? They are all things you find at your age, “said the former doubles player. “It’s hard to say right now, but if he misses a lot of games, it’s hard for me to see him in the final of a Grand Slam.”

Nadal won his 13th title in Paris in 2020. Will you extend your dominance this season? Photo EFE / Julien De Rosa

Will Nadal extend his reign at Roland Garros?

2020 was a year of great changes in the circuit: tournaments were moved, others were canceled, rules were modified, new players appeared … But at Roland Garros there was no surprise. As always – or almost always, to be fair – Rafael Nadal won. The Spaniard was a steamroller in the final, in which he beat Djokovic in three sets, and was crowned for the 13th time at the French Grand Slam. In addition, he achieved his 100th victory in 102 games in Paris and equaled Federer’s record for “big” titles.

Rafa -the only tennis player in history who won the same tournament 13 times in the Open Era- he seems invincible in this tournament, in which only twice a rival could take him to five sets, John isner in 2011 and Djokovic in 2013. Will he be able to extend his reign in 2021?

His history and statistics in the tournament make it difficult to imagine another player lifting the trophy in the Philippe Chatrier. Because in the Parisian brick dust, Nadal shines like no other field. Even in his weakest seasons, when he got to that appointment he always managed to get his best tennis. Last year, for example, he lost to Diego Schwartzman in the Rome quarterfinals, his first tournament on the restart. Then Paris traveled and there it devastated. And without giving up a set, champion screamed.

Who could spoil the celebration? Djokovic, number one in the world, and Thiem, third, are probably the ones with the most chances. The Serbian, champion in 2020 in Rome, is a great threat on any surface and the only active player who could already win a match at Roland Garros: in the quarterfinals of 2015. Although since 2016 he has not been able to beat him on slow pitches. And the Austrian has a physical power and tennis that can cause him a lot of problems. But if Nadal plays like Nadal in Paris, it is very likely that this year he will take the title for the 14th time.

Schwartzman was a finalist last year in Rome, where he beat Nadal in the quarterfinals and lost in the final to Djokovic. Photo Alfredo Falcone / LaPresse via AP

Can Schwartzman climb even higher in the rankings?

Diego Schwartzman lived a dream 2020, especially in the last stage of the season, in which he reached the final in Rome -where he also got his first victory against Nadal-, reached the semi-finals at Roland Garros and qualified for the first time at the London Masters. His great performance on the courts allowed him to get into the top 10 for the first time (he was eighth) and closed the year in ninth place. Will you be able to climb more this season?

It will be difficult in the first months, because the ATP decided to extend the “frozen period” of the ranking until the week of March 8, that is to say that in the first two months of the year players will not lose points, even if they cannot defend them. Thus, those located in the top positions – who are the ones who have won the most in recent seasons – will keep their units even if they do not repeat their great performances. And those at the bottom will have less chance of overcoming them.

He Small He could have taken advantage of the clean and jerk at the end of 2020 and climbed some steps with a big step through the Australian tour, in which in 2020 he scored just 230 points: 50 from the ATP Cup and 180 from the round of 16 of the Australian Open. But with the current format, maybe a great performance in those ocean tournaments won’t translate into a jump in the rankings,

From mid-March, the points must be defended as always and the chance for the porteño to add would be opened. There will be some weeks in which you will have a lot at stake – for example, in May, the 600 of the Rome final, in June, the 720 of the Roland Garros semis or in September, the 360 ​​of the US Open quarters-, but also others in which he will not defend as much. Thus, good performances – one of those that Peque has already shown it can achieve – could boost some escalation in the classification. Although, as always, it will also depend on the players in front of him not winning too much.

Del Potro underwent a knee treatment in December based on cells from his own bone marrow. Photo Telam

Will Del Potro return?

Nineteen months have passed since Juan Martín del Potro played an official match for the last time. It was June 2019 at Queen’s. In the last year and a half, the man from Tandil had surgery on his right knee three times -that has turned into a nightmare since he fractured his kneecap for the first time in October 2018- and at the beginning of December he settled in Porto Alegre to perform a treatment in the area based on cells from your own bone marrow. It is that as he himself assured, he feels that “his stage is not finished.” But will Delpo be able to return to the courts this year?

“I love tennis and I want to meet again with all the people who have helped me a lot to do this race and I want to do it on the court, which is my natural place and where I feel best. That is why I continue to insist,” he said a few years ago. months who is currently 157th in the ranking. And he affirmed that the Tokyo Olympics had been set as the deadline for making a decision about his future.

“I changed the way I hit the ball because of my wrist problems but I can’t change the way I run,” he added.

According to information published by the newspaper Olé a few days ago, the Tandilense is currently training in Miami with the idea of ​​returning to play in the 1,000 Masters that will be played in that city at the end of March. Although his return is still wrapped in many doubts and he will have to wait and see how the knee evolves to finally set a return date.

Look also

