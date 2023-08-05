Earnings season has cleared up any doubts about Big Tech’s ability to navigate inflationary waters. Quite the contrary, they make their dominance clearer with each passing day. The century began with Microsoft at the head of the most valuable companies in the world, but the bursting of the bubble of dot com temporarily ruined the colossal expectations of the entire industry. After the collapse, the energy companies General Electric, ExxonMobil, PetroChina or Aramco temporarily occupied the throne. But although the Saudi oil company is still in the leading group, the rest have lost their way in the face of a new generation that feeds on a less traditional raw material than electricity, or crude oil, but just as or more lucrative.

The biggest machines for generating money and more money are today the owners of the social networks and messaging applications where the global conversation takes place, the ones that design the most advanced mobile phones, tablets and computers, the ones that deliver purchases in no time. made at the click of a mouse or offer hosting in the cloud and millions of answers to any query. This is: Meta, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon and Alphabet. They, together with the microchip manufacturer Nvidia, hold six of the top ten places in the planetary classification by value on the Stock Market, led by the apple company.

The results presented these days by the five big bigtech — Nvidia’s turn is at the end of the month — they have not changed that panorama one iota, rather they reinforce it after a hesitant start to the year in which they made headlines, especially due to the massive layoffs in the sector, although they leave winners and losers.

Meta, very touched by its disastrous investments in a metaverse that has not just started, has returned to excite. It has launched a new network, Threads, to compete with Elon Musk’s bewildering Twitter—now renamed X—and is embarking on creating new generative artificial intelligence tools: last month it announced CM3leon, capable of producing images from text. and vice versa. Her main business, digital advertising, fuels again. In the first semester, the owner of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp had a turnover of 60,000 million and earned 13,498 million (4.6% less). Her shares accumulate a revaluation of more than 150% so far this year, after a 2022 to forget.

Meta co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Justin Sullivan (getty)

Amazon is also in the group of those that have come out well from the presentation of their accounts. The e-commerce platform has reduced costs with the departure of 27,000 employees. This redimension, although it may seem gigantic, is not so much if one takes into account that it still has almost 1.5 million workers on the payroll. But it has helped it beat analysts’ profit forecasts: it posted sales of $134.4 billion (up 11%) and net profit of $6.7 billion in the second quarter. It is up more than 60% on the Nasdaq since January 1.

Its CEO, Andy Jassy, ​​doesn’t seem worried about others taking the lead in developing artificial intelligence (AI) projects, confident that many will end up using Amazon’s cloud services. “Within Amazon, each of our teams is working on creating generative AI applications that reinvent and improve their customer experience. But while we will build many of these apps ourselves, most will be developed by other companies. And we are optimistic that most of these will be built on Amazon Web Services.”

Andy Jassy, ​​CEO of Amazon. Mike Blake (Reuters)

The third winner of this month has been Alphabet. The owner of Google or YouTube, among others, scored revenue of more than 74.6 billion dollars (7% more), and profits of 18.4 billion (15% improvement). Both grow thanks to the advertising and cloud business. Its largest expense of the quarter was on servers and artificial intelligence, that goose that lays the golden eggs in which all the gazes of the technological companies converge —and the fears of being ousted by new players who hit the key. It rebounds 45% on Wall Street so far in 2023.

The only two big companies that have seen their shares turn red after presenting their accounts have been Apple and Microsoft. The first suffers from the drop in sales of its flagship product, the iPhone, despite the fact that it is more popular than ever in China, where it is still growing and maintaining its potential as its penetration is lower than in its Western markets. Its total sales between April and June fell by 1.4%, to 81.8 billion dollars —its third consecutive year-on-year contraction—, but the firm’s titles are holding up and are up 47% this year, close to three trillion dollars in sales. market capitalization.

Microsoft’s French headquarters in Issy-Les-Moulineaux, a suburb of Paris, in a 2018 photograph. GERARD JULIEN (AFP)

The creator of Windows, for its part, saw its profits fall by 0.5% to 72,361 million dollars, reflecting the huge investment it is making in artificial intelligence. Microsoft is aware that the 10,000 million disbursed to gain a stake in OpenAI, owner of ChatGPT, is not enough, and has preferred to sacrifice short-term benefits to continue gaining ground in AI. A very common strategy when priority is given to gaining market share to prevail over the competition —for years, for example, Amazon lost money because it sought to retain a mass of customers. Even so, Microsoft earned record revenue at the end of its fiscal year, which ended in June, supported by three large legs: the productivity division, which includes Office and LinkedIn sales, the cloud division, and the personal computing division, which includes Windows, Bing or the Xbox console. Earn 38% on the stock market in 2023.

The spectacular growth of this select group of technology companies raises several questions. Their ability to gradually absorb companies to gain size and invest in new innovations has led to their weight in the main US stock indices being disproportionate, making them vulnerable to any setbacks they suffer. In addition, all of them have been under the scrutiny of regulators for years, especially in Brussels, for their anti-competitive practices. Equipped with huge cash reserves and databases, they are also taking timid steps to expand in sectors such as finance. This same year, Apple offered a paid deposit at 4.15%, which opened the door to direct competition with banks for cash.

Follow all the information of Economy and Business in Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter

Five Days agenda The most important economic appointments of the day, with the keys and the context to understand their scope. RECEIVE IT IN YOUR MAIL