The Eurocup is one of the best competitions at the national team level; the best teams on the European continent compete there, but this does not mean that the best players are there. Today we will talk about the players who will not be present in the next Euro 2024 which will be played in Germany.
There is no doubt that Erling Haaland is one of the best attacking players on the current scene, well, it has not been enough for “the Cyborg” to pierce Germany’s nets. The Norwegian attacker will not be in the German country this summer.
The Arsenal midfielder is one of the London club’s biggest stars but he is in the same situation as his teammate, Haaland. The Norwegians have not managed to get a ticket for the next Euro Cup.
Another team that will not be in the next Euro Cup is the Swedish team, and that means that Kulusevski is left without a ticket to Germany this summer. The young attacker is being one of the important pieces of Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham team, but sadly he has not managed to make the cut to be present in the next Euro Cup.
For now, these are the players who one hundred percent will not be in the next Euro Cup, although there are still several teams that have not secured their place in Germany. There is still the play-off in which teams such as Poland, Estonia, Israel, Bosnia, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Greece, Luxembourg, Finland, Ukraine, Iceland and Wales will seek to take the three remaining places to fill the quota of teams that will form this tournament. selections. Players like Lewandowski, Kvaratskhelia, Victor Tsygankov and Artem Dovbyk are some of the stars who could be left out of the tournament. It all depends on the work your teams do in this play-off period.
