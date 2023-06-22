The Golden Boy is that trophy that is awarded to the best young player of the moment. A prestigious individual award for young footballers, it could almost be compared to an under-21 Ballon d’Or. There are many players who have managed to win this award since it was established in 2003.
Therefore, today from 90min, we will bring you a list with some of the great players who have managed to win the Golden Boy.
Van der Vaart was the first Golden Boy winner after his great season at Ajax. In that season he managed to score 22 goals.
A true Manchester United legend, Rooney was the winner of the Golden Boy in the 2004 edition thanks to his performance in the Eurocup that same year.
A very young Leo Messi was also going to be the winner of the Golden Boy in the 2005 season after great performances. The rest in the Argentine’s career is history
Another great player who managed to shine at Arsenal, FC Barcelona and who has won two European Championships and a World Cup with the Spanish team. Cesc was the Golden Boy in 2006.
He scored six goals in seven games in the U-20 World Cup won by Argentina. Kun Agüero stood out among the youngest players of the moment and that earned him a Golden Boy.
He had a great start to his career in which it seemed that he was going to lead the Brazilian team, which made him win the Golden Boy. With the passage of time that star faded.
Another player who managed to win this award was Mario Balotelli, after proclaiming himself Champions League champion with Inter Milan. Due to his controversial character, he never became what was expected of him.
The following year it was Mario Götze’s turn as Golden Boy after shining with Borussia Dortmund. Since his signing to Bayern Munich, his football has gone downhill. He gave his country a World Cup.
Isco Alarcón fell in love with all football when he was part of that Málaga, that made him win a Golden Boy and sign for Real Madrid. He is currently without a team.
After exploding with Liverpool, the young Raheem Sterling managed to win the Golden Boy in 2014.
In 2017 Kylian Mbappé burst into football with great force with his performances in Monaco, he has been one of the most expensive signings in history and has managed to win a Golden Boy
The Norwegian forward who has recently been proclaimed the winner of the Champions League with Manchester City is one of the best new players today. In the year 2020 he achieved the Golden Boy
The young FC Barcelona midfielder has been a great breakthrough at FC Barcelona and that has made him win the Golden Boy. the last player to win it
Who will be the next Golden Boy winner?
