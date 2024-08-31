The explosive revival of tourism has allowed the six largest hotel chains in the United States (Marriott, Hilton, IHG, Hyatt, Choice and Wyndham) to close the first half of the year with a record balance of revenue and profit. Between January and June, the ‘big six’ American hotel chains closed with revenues of 23,022 million euros, which was a new historical high and a growth of 6.2% compared to the same period in 2023, while profits rose 18% annually to 3,326 million, according to the income statements presented by the companies.

However, this balance shows an uneven evolution by company. Five of these companies have seen their turnover grow in the first half of the year and only Wyndham has seen its revenues fall by 0.3%. Among those that are growing, the good performance of Hilton and Marriott stands out, whose turnover shot up by 11.7% and 6.3%, respectively. In both cases, this progress is fully justified by the higher commissions paid by hotels under management and franchise. which account for 89% of assets in the case of Hiltonwhile in Marriott they represent 75% of the total hotel plant (6,809 of 8,969 active).

The profit growth has been even greater than the turnover. Between January and June, the six hotel chains earned 3,326 million euros, which represented an 18% growth compared to the first half of 2023 (505 million euros more) and the achievement of a new historical high. This result, however, has been caused almost exclusively by Hyatt, which has seen its net profit increase sevenfoldrising from 115.4 to 806.6 million euros, taking it to second place in the ranking, ahead of Hilton (631.7 million euros) and IHG (432 million).

Hyatt justifies this exponential increase in profits as a result of the four asset sales completed in the first half of the year, which have reported revenues of 709 million euros. One of these divestments was completed in the first quarter (the Hyatt Regency Aruba), while the other three (Park Hyatt Zurich, Hyatt Regency San Antonio Riverwalk and Hyatt Regency Green Bay) were signed in the second quarter. The American giant highlights that after the sale, it has retained the management of the four assets, which will result in income generation.

In addition to Hyatt, two other companies (Hilton and Choice) recorded higher profits than 12 months earlier. Hilton’s net profit was €631.7 million, up 10.9%, while Choice’s rose 3.4% year-on-year to €139.2 million. On the other hand, three major hotel chains (Wyndham, IHG and Marriott) saw their profits decline in the first half of the year. The biggest drop was for Wyndham, down 25.5% to €93.4 million, followed by IHG, down 16.8% to €432.1 million. The biggest drop in absolute terms was for Marriott, whose profit fell by €134.6 million (down 9.9%).

