The Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny survived a poison attack. But the attack says a lot about what has become of Russia.

Alexei Navalny, Russia’s most influential opposition party, was poisoned in the summer – apparently with Novichok warfare agent.

The Kremlin is strongly suspected of being responsible for the attack.

One question remains hotly debated: why should the Kremlin poison Alexei Navalny now of all times? The analysis by authors Amy McKinnon from September 2020 provides answers.

This article is available for the first time in German – it was first published on September 10, 2020 by the magazine “Foreign Policy”.

Moscow – In the weeks after Russia’s opposition leader Alexei Navalny had collapsed in pain on a flight to Moscow, allegations that it was anything other than a state-directed assassination attempt lost credibility. After Navalny was flown from the Siberian city of Omsk to Berlin for medical treatment, the announced German Chancellor Angela Merkelthat he is with Novichok was poisoned – the same military nerve agent used in the Sergei Skripal poisoned was used by Russian secret service workers in England in 2018.

And Russia Apparently added one more thing: a report in the German weekly newspaper The time According to Navalny, the attack appears to be a hitherto unknown and deadlier one Further development of the nerve agent to have been poisoned. A stop that was only dated Kremlin could have been commissioned.

Crucial questions remain. Why was the decision taken to poison the country’s most famous opposition politician? What does this say about the direction Russia is taking? And – with regard to possible reactions from Western governments, above all Angela Merkel – what price is Russia paying possibly for this?

Russia: why was Navalny poisoned?

Kremlin critics and opposition politicians have all too often been poisoned or even murdered in the past, but up until August the very survival of Navalny’s cause gave rise to suspicion. At a meeting with Opposition In the big city of Tomsk on the evening before his poisoning, Navalny himself pointed out exactly this problem. “If they kill me, it will only create more problems for those in power, just as it was in the case of Nemtsov,” he told the mirror according to. Navalny was referring to the opposition politician Boris Nemtsowwho was shot near the Kremlin in 2015.

“With the assassination of Nemtsov, Russia became a country where members of the opposition die a violent death,” said Sam Greene, Director of the Russia Institute at King’s College London. “If you now think that [das Vergiften Nawalnys] represents a crucial turning point, then in my opinion you were not paying attention. ”

The Navalny case raised questions: why now?

For a long time, Navalny was seen as too well known and too popular to secretly disappear from the scene. When news leaked that he had been poisoned, analyst Tatyana Stanowaya stated that his death was considered a “Nightmare scenario” in the Kremlin judged, one that could spark mass protests against the regime, which has lost popularity in recent years.

The calculation with regard to the constitutional referendum held earlier this year, which enabled Russian President Vladimir Putin to run for two more terms, seems to be changing – and signals that even the outward appearance of a democracy no longer needs to be maintained.

Navalny: Russia is changing – “we are dealing with a completely different political system”

“After the constitutional reform, we are dealing with a completely different political system. This regime is much more conservative, less tolerant, more repressive, ”said Tatjana Stanowaya, the founder of R. Politik, a political analysis company. “Now we have to adjust to things that we could not have expected before with Putin’s regime,” she added.

The constitutional referendum made it clear to the Kremlin that the Domestic politics has become increasingly difficult, said Greene. According to Greene are in the midst of growing Impatience with Putin and his party together with a haphazard reaction to the corona pandemic, “the usual ideological levers ineffective”. “That led to the impulse in the Kremlin to make clear ship with the challengers.”

Shortly after the referendum, the popular one Region Governor Sergei Furgal arrested and charged with commissioning multiple murders in the mid-2000s. This action was assessed as politically motivated and sparked protests that lasted for weeks in the Far East Khabarovsk region out. Several other opposition politicians, political activists and journalists were arrested in Russia in the course of the referendum, which is to be understood as a sign of a tougher crackdown.

Putin’s power struggle: why is Navalny a thorn in the side of the Kremlin?

Navalny is Russia’s most famous and influential opposition politician, and was once known as the Man designated, the Putin fears most. By targeting one of the most explosive issues facing the Russian electorate, Navalny and his team have been able to repeat that massive corruption expose some of Russia’s most senior politicians. An investigation conducted in 2017 alleged the then prime minister Dmitry Medvedev got bribes of a billion dollars assumed to buy magnificent country mansions from it. That solved nationwide protests in the core areas of Russia, traditionally known as Stronghold of Putin’s supporters were valid.

Until recently, the Kremlin appeared to have seen some level of protests on the part of the Kremlin Moscow Liberals to tolerate – and even tried to use them against them. “Before 2017, the Kremlin’s stance on the opposition was something like, ‘Okay folks, you might have a few fans among Moscow hipsters and two or three percent of the educated middle class in the big cities,'” explained Leonid Volkov, 2018 Navalny campaign managerwhen he wanted to run as a presidential candidate at an online event by Wilson Centers. “But the real mother Russia outside of Moscow’s periphery doesn’t love you, doesn’t like you, doesn’t know you, doesn’t want to have anything to do with you.”

Russia: Navalny tried to expand his sphere of influence

In 2017 Navalny made a conscious attempt at his To enlarge the sphere of influence, held and established dozens of rallies nationwide Network of regional campaign offices, said Volkov. Although he was ultimately banned from the elections as a presidential candidate against Putin, many of these regional offices have grown into local centers from which to base Supported activists and opposition politicians and anti-corruption investigations were carried out.

Navalny could not run for president himself, but he could use his platform to favor other opposition politicians. 2018 he presented a new initiative, as “Smart Voting” got known. Aim this Election tactics is to unite the protest and opposition voters. For this purpose, voters are called upon to vote in each race to the candidate who has the best chance against the representative of the Putin party “United Russia” Has. Both Local elections in Moscow The Kremlin-loyal candidates suffered significant losses, the number of their seats fell from 40 to 25 with a total of 45 possible seats. Navalny welcomed the results and booked them as a success for the “Smart Voting” concept.

Russia: Opinion poll shows astonishing – Navalny “inspires” an age group more than Putin

But even before the constitutional referendum, the authorities had Navalnys The anti-corruption foundation is increasingly targeted taken. In September last year, security agencies conducted an anti-corruption criminal investigation into hundreds of activists’ homes and offices in over 40 cities across the country Raids by. Ultimately, Navalny closed the foundation in July. He was sued by people against whom he had investigated, including Putin-affiliated companies.

In a survey of the independent Russian polling institute Levada Center, people were asked which public figure had inspired them the most. Eight percent of the participants named Putin, Navalny came second with four percent – and took that first place in the surveyed age group between 40 and 54 years a. “These numbers are pretty astonishing considering the attitude of the Russian official press [Nawalny] has taken in the last ten or more years, ”said Ekaterina Schulmann, Associate Fellow of the Russia and Euro-Asia Program at Chatham House, when speaking at the Wilson Center.

Navalny case: what price, if any, will Russia pay?

It is not yet possible to say what price Russia will pay for the crackdown on Navalny. After Skripal was poisoned with Novishok, over 20 countries followed the British example and expelled dozens of Russian diplomatswhat from the then British Prime Minister Theresa May has been described as the largest joint expulsion of suspected Russian intelligence officials in history.

Merkel is confronted with more and more requests, including from her own party, the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline between Russia and Germany, a long-supported project that is 90 percent complete. And in September a version of the Magnitsky Act (Magnitsky Law) before the Bundestag, which allows sanctions against persons who are responsible for human rights violations and corruption in other countries. Should it be passed, Germany could respond to future Russian crimes with other measures.

Back then said US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo“Washington is still weighing reactions, noting that there is a” high probability “that the order to poison Navalny came from senior Russian officials. Only time will tell whether the poison attack on Navalny, unlike so many other crimes committed by Russia, can ultimately spark a tougher international response.

Amy MacKinnon

This article was first published in English on September 25, 2020 in the magazine “ForeignPolicy.com“Published – in the course of a cooperation it is now also available to the readers of Merkur.de to disposal.