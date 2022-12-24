True to tradition, the political editors of NRC look back at Christmas on the past year. In this extra-long episode you will hear from twelve NRC employees what they remember most about 2022. Sometimes that is a specific moment, sometimes something they find typical of this year.

You hear about the ombudsman’s concerns about increased inequality. About the parliamentary gas inquiry and about the verdict in the MH17 trial. About Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, apologies for the slavery past and much more.

@LamyaeA // @pdekoning // @rik_rutten // @pimvandendool // @e_konig // @PhilipdeWW // @DeniseRetera // @claudiakammer // @folkertjensma // @TTheirlynck // @apjvalk

Do you have questions, suggestions or ideas about our journalism? Then email our ombudsman at [email protected]