What do poverty, climate change and conflict have in common? They are some of the greatest challenges facing Africa, and they disproportionately affect women living in poverty or marginalized. the investigations as the experience They have demonstrated the enormous potential they have to improve the well-being of their families and communities.

African countries seeking to boost sustainable development – ​​and address the triple challenge of poverty, climate change and conflict – must help women living in poverty realise their potential. By investing in and scaling up evidence-based interventions that increase women’s control over their income, ownership of productive assets and household decision-making, policymakers can increase human capital, improve gender equality and expand inclusive economic opportunities.

An approach of Proven results in several countries is to provide people living in extreme poverty with a productive asset (such as cows, goats or inputs for small-scale jobs such as sewing machines), support them to meet their basic needs and provide them with personalized expert advice for approximately two years. This set of interventions, commonly called graduation focuswas developed by the Bangladeshi NGO BRAC (of which I am the regional director for Africa of the international section) to offer people the “big push” they need to escape from poverty and increase their long-term resilience.

When women in extreme poverty are enabled to earn a sustainable living, positive behavioural changes are encouraged that help households

The graduation approach has benefited a lot, and especially women. First, we have rigorous evidence showing that it is capable of increasing women’s productivity. In sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia, graduation interventions contributed to the increase of women’s non-agricultural employment and, thus, the labour supply. In Bangladesh led to an increase significant portion of the profits produced by women-led income-generating activities. Research also showed that when women living in extreme poverty are allowed to earn a sustainable living, encourage positive behavioural changes, which help households prepare for and overcome temporary shocks.

In addition, a multifaceted approach with tailored, gender-sensitive expert advice can help women in poverty overcome psychological and social challenges derived from gender discrimination, social exclusion and lack of education. For example, women who received psychosocial support through the Sahel Adaptive Social Protection Programme reported that their psychological well-being and social cohesion had improved, and that violence at home had been reduced. And after a graduation pilot project In Kenya, which provided mentoring and training to women in poverty (and worked with the male community to allay concerns about changing gender roles), women’s empowerment—in terms of confidence, leadership, and participation in local committees—increased significantly.

These advances in social and economic empowerment had positive spillover effects. In Kenya, the Rural Entrepreneur Access Program (REAP)—which provided training, mentoring, and asset purchase grants to small groups of women to start businesses— gender substantial economic benefits, both for participants and for neighbors who were not enrolled in it. This was partly because REAP increased the value that participants placed on economic progress, which they then passed on to other women in their communities.

Several African governments—including those of Kenya, Rwanda and South Africa—recognize the importance of the big push approach and are exploring programs that adopt the graduation style and how to incorporate them into existing systems. For example, the Government of Rwanda He launched a national graduation strategy in 2022 to empower people in over 900,000 poor households and enable them to earn a sustainable and long-term living, as part of a broader strategy to eradicate extreme poverty by 2030.

Another evidence-supported BRAC initiative that shows promise on a large scale is the Empowerment and Livelihoods Model for Adolescents (ELA, Empowerment and Livelihood for Adolescents), thanks to which adolescent girls and young women work with mentors quasi-pairs and offer them life skills training sessions that include sexual and reproductive health topics, as well as financial literacy and entrepreneurship. Uganda The likelihood of earning a living for adolescent girls living in communities with ELA programmes increased, and rates of teenage pregnancy and early marriage dropped significantly. This community-based model has already had 200,000 participants in Liberia, Sierra Leone, South Sudan, Tanzania and Uganda, and continues to gain ground.

Building on these proven approaches, BRAC, together with the Mastercard Foundation, designed the program Impact Acceleration for Young Women. This five-year programme aims to train adolescent girls and young women in entrepreneurship, employment and life skills appropriate to their ages, and to give them the tools they need to start their own ventures and then scale them up. In 2023 – the first year of implementation – there were more than 70,000 registered participants in Liberia, Sierra Leone, Tanzania and Uganda, and more than 630 savings groups were created. The participants together saved 140,000 dollars (almost 129,000 euros), and almost 20,000 of them received support to start the activities that will provide them with a livelihood.

The evidence is clear: investments in marginalized women and girls can lead to transformative change. By embracing proven approaches, African countries can improve their economic future and contribute to a better, more equitable world. They already have the resources, evidence and technical know-how; all they need now is the political will to act.

Rudo Kayombo is the Regional Director for Africa for the NGO BRAC International. Spanish translation by Ant-Translation. Copyright: Project Syndicate2024

