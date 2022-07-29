In the shadow of all the news about the farmers’ protests, I read the report that the Central Agency for the Reception of Asylum Seekers (COA) is about to collapse. This organisation, which has the task of placing and receiving people, is struggling with an above-average level of absenteeism due to illness and a huge staff shortage – the latter problem afflicting more boards, both in the commercial market and in government services.
#big #problem #Dutch #asylum #policy #government #running #facts
Leave a Reply