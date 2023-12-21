Monterey.- All companies betting that Artificial Intelligence (AI) will transform the way we work and live have a big problem: AI is inherently hungry for electricity, highlighted The Wall Street Journal.

The newspaper indicated that some experts project that global electricity consumption for AI systems could require adding the equivalent of the energy generation of a small country to the planet.

Since 2010, data center energy consumption has remained almost stable as a proportion of global electricity production, at about 1 percent of that figure, according to the International Energy Agency.

But the rapid adoption of AI could represent a radical change in the amount of electricity required to run the internet; specifically, the data centers that make up the cloud and make possible all the digital services that people depend on.

Alex de Vries, a researcher at the School of Business and Economics at Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam, projected in October that, based on current and future sales of microchips built by Nvidia specifically for AI, global energy use for AI systems could increase up to 15 gigawatts of continuous demand.

This is the energy consumption of the Netherlands and would require the total production of about 15 medium-sized nuclear power plants, the Journal detailed.

Nvidia has more than 90 percent of the market share for AI-specific chips in data centers, making its production a proxy for energy use by the industry as a whole.

According to De Vries' estimates, the amount of electricity needed to power the world's data centers could increase by 50 percent by 2027, thanks to AI alone.

Those figures could even be an underestimate, De Vries clarifies, because the calculations did not include the cost of cooling AI chips inside data centers.

Keeping these powerful processors within their operating range, he added, becomes increasingly difficult as they become more powerful and can add an additional 10 to 100 percent to the total amount of electricity needed to run them.