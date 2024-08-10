According to the criteria of
According to an article in The New York Times, More than 305,000 square meters of commercial spaces are empty in New York City. Although Many of the buildings were once important office and retail spaces.even close to major landmarks such as Wall Street, are now abandoned.
Although many businesses began to recover after the Covid-19 pandemic and are currently recording their usual number of customers, For many networks, there is no turning back because they are unable to pay for the spaces.
Precisely because of the above is that More and more zombie stores are being identified in the city, It is difficult to find companies that are able to rent out the venues, many of which, although they are located in prime areas to attract customers, are quite expensive.
What will happen to the zombie shopping areas in New York?
Given the current situation in which Various commercial areas in New York are abandoned and generating problems such as crime, business groups are implementing a plan.
Many spaces are waiting to be converted into microbreweries and gaming rooms, partly due to recent zoning changes that allow for new uses. But that could also be a challenge because the typical square footage of such abandoned stores is between 2,400 and 4,500 square meters.
