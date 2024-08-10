New York City may be famous for its big, exclusive stores, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t any more. areas where many establishments have been forced to close and now represent a serious problem for the Big Apple.

According to an article in The New York Times, More than 305,000 square meters of commercial spaces are empty in New York City. Although Many of the buildings were once important office and retail spaces.even close to major landmarks such as Wall Street, are now abandoned.

In various areas today there are only remains of what were once branches of large chains such as Duane Reade, Walgreens or Rite Aid, The problem is that these spaces are becoming homeless camps. and are even encouraging the development of illegal activities. The situation is not only posing risks for property owners, but sales in the area and the quality of life of residents have decreased.

Although many businesses began to recover after the Covid-19 pandemic and are currently recording their usual number of customers, For many networks, there is no turning back because they are unable to pay for the spaces.

Precisely because of the above is that More and more zombie stores are being identified in the city, It is difficult to find companies that are able to rent out the venues, many of which, although they are located in prime areas to attract customers, are quite expensive.

In the Big Apple, closed stores are becoming homeless encampments.

What will happen to the zombie shopping areas in New York?

Given the current situation in which Various commercial areas in New York are abandoned and generating problems such as crime, business groups are implementing a plan.

Many spaces are waiting to be converted into microbreweries and gaming rooms, partly due to recent zoning changes that allow for new uses. But that could also be a challenge because the typical square footage of such abandoned stores is between 2,400 and 4,500 square meters.