It’s the big day. In London, the Extinction Rebellion climate movement is back on the streets with “The Big One”, a huge event designed to put as much pressure on the British government as possible and spur it to action. Fifty thousand people are parading in the center of the English capital today: at 15.00 the various groups will be directed towards Parliament. The protesters have ensured that they will not interfere with the London marathon, scheduled for the morning.

“The time window to ensure a livable and sustainable future for all is open but is rapidly closing”, are the words of the latest IPCC summary report.

“Despite this urgency, our politicians are choosing not to act. In January, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced his five priorities for the UK. None of these include the significant, long-term changes we need to address the climate and ecological crisis,” Extinction Rebellion writes in his statement.

Indeed, the Conservative-led executive, who are estimated to have received £3.5m from the fossil lobby in 2022 alone, has just given the green light for a new coal-fired power station and is about to do the same with 100 licenses for the fossil fuel. oil and gas extraction.

Since 2015, successive UK governments have supported fossil fuels with 20 billion more than renewables.

According to the promoters, the only thing that can move the deafness of the institutions are the people, provided they are many and united, so as to show that their “concerns, fears and hopes are widely spread throughout the country”.

(reuters)

On the bus from Paris to London I met Maleka, a French interpreter who has not returned to the UK since she, along with 1300 other ordinary people who had never been to prison before, was arrested in nonviolent civil disobedience actions in the first April 2019 rebellion.

This time the approach will be different: «XR has a reputation, you know. But today, we’re here to get the government’s attention, not to stir up conflict with the public. There will be no actions that question the safety, inclusiveness and impact of mass protest.”

The actions that will take place over four days, from 21 to 24 April, have been almost entirely agreed with the police, who have ensured that there will be no surprises for the participants of “The Big One”. The first act was 16 pickets in front of each ministerial department and two other places considered crucial, to then concentrate at 3 pm in front of the Parliament buildings.

Although originally conceived by XR, this event is something that is bigger than a single movement. More than 200 organizations, representing the broad spectrum of socio-climate movements, including Greenpeace, Fridays For Future, Avaaz, Patagonia, Friends of the Earth, Disabled People Against Cuts, Music Declares Emergency, trade unions, faith groups, professional associations support” The Big One” for a future free from fossil fuels – and the list of adherents to the Unity Agreement keeps getting longer.

Over the next four days, principals, marches, moments of music, talks with over 90 experts, networking opportunities, activities for children and 130 other community events will alternate to create, share, learn and inspire.

Extinction Rebellion is building alliances to bring about the biggest ever climate event in the UK – “something to be talked about for generations”.

The scope and emotion of the moment is felt at ‘Patchworks’, the movement’s North London headquarters, where materials are prepared, formations are made, artwork is created and preparations are finalised.

Patchworks is an explosion of colors and a place where you realize that it’s the people nobody imagines can do certain things, the ones who do things nobody can imagine. When I ask Gail Bradbrook, historic co-founder of XR how it was possible to involve people of such different ages, classes and cultural backgrounds, she replies that “if you bring forward a clear vision and an inclusive approach, this can happen.”

“Here it’s like being in the mountains, everyone smiles at you,” says one of the twenty Italian activists who have arrived for now from Turin, Milan, Bologna, Treviso, Udine, Sorrento.

Nothing is left to chance: the demonstrators are divided into groups of affinity and each has its own “buddy”. Molly Richter, coordinator of the action group, explains to me that 7 different colors of bibs will be distributed based on the role of the wearer: orange for stewards, green for medical support, white for de-escalation, orange for legal observers and so on.

To put it all together, Extinction Rebellion has reached its goal of raising £250,000 in just a few weeks.

After having the institutions declare a state of climate and ecological emergency in 2019 and having satisfied the first of its three demands, “Tell the truth”, XR is now focusing on the second and third: the government has until Monday at 17 to block all new extractivist projects linked to fossils and to pronounce itself in favor of the creation of citizens’ assemblies made up of simple people who, advised by the scientific community, guide it towards just solutions.

The Big One has officially begun.