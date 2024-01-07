A 'world anthem' was released on January 28, 1985. The song 'We Are the World' brought together the most recognized singers of the 80s, such as Michael Jackson, Cyndi Lauper, Tina Turner, among others. However, this artistic piece has a story behind it and even keeps various secrets that will be revealed in a Netflix documentary.

'The Big Night of Pop' is the new Netflix documentary that will reveal all the details of the creation of the musical hit and how the artists joined this project that sought to raise funds to reduce famine in Africa, without imagining that they would participate. of the recording would leave its mark on many fans around the world.

When is 'The Big Night of Pop' released?

The Netflix documentary It will premiere on Monday, January 29 and will have a duration of 96 minutes. It should be noted that this production will show behind-the-scenes videos and how each artist contributed to the success of the song.

What will 'The Big Night of Pop' be about?

The film details the joint challenge of bringing together all the performers, with very prominent careers and also important egos. The stars – among whom there were rivalries – had to put aside their pretensions and unite towards a common goal, guided by the leadership of Jackson and Richie.

Who created the song 'We Are the World'?

Michael Jackson and Lionel Richie They spent hours in the studio listening to numerous national anthems. His goal was to compose a monumental work, the greatest of all. Likewise, in 'The Big Night of Pop', the documentary will explore the initial stages of planning, showing Richie and Jackson's writing sessions, and will take us inside the renowned Henson Studios, the place where it was recorded 'We Are the World'.