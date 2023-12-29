Your score

Wow, a maximum score! Congratulations! Please let other people know how well you did on the NRC News Quiz.

Very good, a score to be proud of. Please tell others how well you scored on this NRC News Quiz.

Nothing to be ashamed of, you got more than half of the questions in the NRC News Quiz correct. A score that you can share with others with confidence.

Not great, but still enough good answers to be satisfied. And maybe you will score better in the 2024 NRC News Quiz.

Wow, that's pretty hopeless, but at least you made it to the end of the quiz, that's quite something. We wish you good luck for the 2024 NRC News Quiz!

That's it, thank you for making the quiz. We wish you a good 2024!