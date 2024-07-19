It is no secret that Real Madrid are in the market for a replacement for Nacho, and in this case, the club from the capital of Spain worked as hard as possible to sign Leny Yoro, an objective that in the end was not achieved, as the Frenchman opted to accept the millionaire offer from Manchester United, something that was not expected by the White House and for which reason, they are considering other names for the rearguard, with one that they like more than the rest.
Sport reports that the Madrid offices have activated the option of Laporte, the defender has been liked since last winter’s transfer window after a series of injuries, however, they decided to stop his arrival. Now, with the departure of Nacho and the rejection of Yoro, the Whites see the Spaniard as the best market alternative to reinforce the centre-back, especially after the level shown during the Euro where for many he was the best defender in the entire competition.
Laporte has not ruled out a move, especially because he and his family are not happy with the lifestyle they lead in Saudi Arabia. In this case, the defender would be willing to accept a dramatic pay cut to join the ranks of the capital of Spain, leaving the price of a possible sale in the hands of both Real Madrid and Al-Nassr, considering that the negotiations could be simple due to the great relationship between Florentino Pérez and Fernando Hierro.
#big #Real #Madrid #alternative #Leny #Yoro
Leave a Reply