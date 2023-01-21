If you think dating apps are for people’s happiness, you are wrong. Love is a cash cow for tech companies like Match Group, which have Tinder, PlentyOfFish and Match.com in their portfolio. In Land of the Giants; Dating Games two American journalists investigate how much money is involved and how big tech companies influence our love lives. You could address anyone on a dating site, but that changed with the arrival of Tinder: only when you swipe to the right and the other person too, can you get in touch with each other. But how durable are the contacts? Big tech naturally wants you to come back. A woman says: “I have now had a longer relationship with Tinder than with a person.”

Land of the Giants: Dating Gamesp, new 30 minute episodes every Wednesday, The Cut/The Verge.