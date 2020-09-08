Coming residence from work this Thursday night, he’s very drained, accompanied by a headache and a ache within the throat. The following day, Grégoire spends his day sleeping. However within the night, a vagal discomfort actually knocked him out. Nervous, the 35-year-old calls SOS Médecins. The physician prescribed him a Covid-19 take a look at. It runs the following day. “I didn’t go to the labs, utterly saturated, he mentioned. I went to the barnum put in within the 18 e district of Paris. ” After greater than two hours of ready, he performs a PCR take a look at (by way of the nostril). “I’ve been advised that I’ll have the outcomes inside 36 hours. I do not bear in mind if I used to be suggested to remain at residence, but it surely appeared apparent to me. “ He hopes to have the outcomes as quickly as potential. As a result of, for a number of weeks, the saturation of the evaluation laboratories has led to the lengthening of the delays to acquire the take a look at outcomes. Within the provinces, the state of affairs is hardly higher. Some labs do not make an appointment till the next week. Metropolis medical doctors can not attain them. In line with Public Well being France, the common time between the date of onset of signs and that of sampling was, on August 23, 3.3 days in opposition to three days in the beginning of August.

On September 2, the Minister of Well being introduced that greater than 1,000,000 PCR exams per week at the moment are carried out. We might be pleased with such information, besides that the machine is significantly derailed. In query: the potential for being examined with out a prescription, with out signs and to be reimbursed, since July 25. “It is the Spanish hostel!” ” storm epidemiologist Catherine Hill. She deplores the absence of a screening technique, the results of “The disorganization of the authorities who began issues however don’t handle”.

One of many issues, she says, is asymptomatic. “The common contamination comes from these folks”, she recollects. Knowledge from Public Well being France present that, out of 5 constructive circumstances, just one is involved with a recognized constructive case. Logically, Catherine Hill calculates that by multiplying the variety of circumstances discovered by 5, right this moment we solely discover a fifth of constructive circumstances. She asks: “How do you discover the four-fifths who escape surveillance – most of whom do not know they’re constructive – and who infect round them?” “ Above all, the rise in delays makes take a look at outcomes out of date. “We isolate the sick when they’re not contagious! “

The epidemiologist regrets the “Monumental waste of public cash” orchestrated by the federal government: 250 million euros per 30 days to hold out exams whose outcomes arrive after 48 hours, and due to this fact ” too late “. She advocates the implementation of grouped exams: place the pattern of twenty folks in a single tube and observe whether or not the virus is circulating or not. And likewise saliva exams, simpler to take, the outcomes of that are recognized after a couple of minutes. “All of those methods needs to be carried out as a way to discover contagious folks early on, with out ready for the primary signs to look, normally after 5 days. “

By comparability, all of the nations that examined very extensively from the beginning, similar to South Korea, China, Australia, Taiwan, Hong Kong and even Germany to a lesser extent, have succeeded in higher controlling the epidemic. . With 24 million inhabitants, Taiwan has needed to deplore solely 7 deaths. France, as of April 20, discovered one constructive case for 3 folks examined. “The exams had been due to this fact used on individuals who had a really excessive chance of carrying the illness”, notes Catherine Hill. On the similar time, Taiwan and Hong Kong recorded one % constructive take a look at. Australia, New Zealand and South Korea had two % constructive outcomes. “Final June, Beijing noticed a resurgence of the epidemic. A part of the town was contained and a couple of.5 million exams had been carried out in ten days. They discovered the needle within the haystack: 227 constructive circumstances. That’s to say one case per 10,000 folks examined. At present, they’re accountable for the epidemic. What France has by no means been in a position to do. “

Nadège Dubessay