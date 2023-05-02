Countries are expected to adopt a resolution adding “forever chemicals” to the list of banned toxic substances.

Dealing with the chemical pollution file is an urgent matter. This pollution occurs with chemicals manufactured by man or resulting from factory waste, cleaning materials and car oils.

Its effects can reach food through the use of preservatives, colors and flavorings used in food.

According to the World Health Organization, it was estimated that a small number of chemicals, for which data are available, caused the death of two million people in 2019.

Meanwhile, the global organization says the total production of chemicals, worldwide, is on the rise.

That is why the United Nations is in intense talks to find the best ways to reduce chemical pollution, which has increasingly dire consequences for health and the environment.

Countries are expected to make progress in adding so-called “forever chemicals” to the list of toxic substances that will be banned or restricted under the Stockholm Agreement.

Although each of us is directly responsible for the increase in chemical pollution in the world, the solution remains in the hands of institutions and governments.