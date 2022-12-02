The big game: the previews (plot and cast) of the third episode of the Sky series

This evening, Friday 2 December 2022, the third episode of the series Il grande gioco will be broadcast on Sky Cinema Uno at 21.15, with episodes 5 and 6. The series is conceived by Tommaso Capolicchio, Giacomo Durzi, Filippo Kalomenidis, Marcello Olivieri, starring Francesco Montanari and directed by Fabio Resinaro and Nico Marzano. Also in the cast are Elena Radonicich and Giancarlo Giannini. But what are the advances, the plot and the cast of today’s episodes? Let’s see together all the information in detail.

Plot: episode previews

In the fifth episode of Il Grande Gioco, Corso buries his past with Elena and teams up with Dino to stop her and Kirillov, who is interested in the ISG land. Assari accidentally undermines the relationship with Lagioia. In the sixth episode of the series, the second today, Dino and Corso dissolve Quintana’s agreement with Milan by exploiting the disagreement between Krillov and Elena, who however steals Lagioia from Corso and discovers the truth about Kirillov.

The Big Game: cast

We’ve seen the plot of The Big Game, but what is the full cast of the tv series? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Francesco Montanari: Corso Manni

Elena Radonicich: Elena De Gregorio

Giancarlo Giannini as Dino De Gregorio

Lorenzo Cervasio: Federico De Gregorio

Jesus Mosquera Bernal: Carlos Quintana

Lorenzo Aloi: Marco Assari

Giovanni Crozza Signoris: Antonio Lagioia

Vladimir Aleksic: Sasha Kirillov

How many bets

But how many episodes are planned for The great game on Sky Cinema 1? In all, eight episodes will be broadcast divided into four evenings (two episodes per evening). The first two will air on Friday November 18, 2022; the last two on Friday 9 December 2022. Below is the complete schedule:

First episode: Friday 18 November 2022

Second episode: Friday 25 November 2022

Third episode: Friday 2 December 2022

Fourth episode: Friday 9 December 2022

Streaming and TV

Where to see The Big Game on live TV and live streaming? The TV series, as mentioned, is broadcast on Friday evenings at 21.15 on Sky Cinema Uno. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the platform reserved for Sky subscribers, SkyGo, and on NOW.