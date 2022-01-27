The coach wants his team geometrically dense and ferocious: the pace held in the first season at Ostenda would be worth salvation

Genoa – Hunt for salvation. In pressing against obstacles, with ferocity. The time to turn is short. Alexander Blessin immediately “attacked” with energy the problems of the Griffin. Vertical approachlike his football that aims straight at the goal: Genoa now has no alternative, they must aim at the goal extremely quickly.

