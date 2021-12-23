The winter transfer market in Mexican soccer has advanced two weeks before the start of the Clausura 2022 tournament, however, there is still a long time for the market to close, since the movements could be made until January 31.
In recent weeks several ‘bigwigs’ have changed residence and some more would be about to make their move to another club, therefore, we show you which are the most important movements that have taken place for the next tournament and which more would be close to close.
The Chilean midfielder covers the same natural position of Sebastian Cordova, so the incorporation of the international Diego Valdes, is expected to contribute a lot to Azulcremas goals, as he has been one of the best offensive midfielders in recent years in Aztec football.
The Mexican naturalized Argentine midfielder left ‘Hell’, after not entering into plans to Nacho ambriz and he became the new ’10’ of Atlético de San Luis who seek to have a team with more dedication and leadership.
The Uruguayan striker arrived at La Noria to reinforce the Cruzzulino attack and will seek to form a duo with his compatriot Jonathan Rodriguez competing with Santiago Gimenez and the rest of the attackers. The player left the Strip after several years and hopes to maintain his good level.
The Uruguayan midfielder left very good moments in the little less than the semester he was with the Red Devils of Toluca at the beginning of 2020, a year and a half later he returns to the team where he won the hearts of the fans and returns to wear the ’10’.
The Colombian midfielder lowered his level at Coapa in the last year and no longer entered the team’s plans, so he was sent on loan to Mazatlán FC to see if he can perform better.
Sebastian Cordova left the wings to start a new stage with the felines of the UANL, the young 24-year-old midfielder signed a multi-year contract in exchange for several million dollars to be managed again by Miguel Herrera.
The Ecuadorian right-winger has a lot of speed and dynamism with which he will seek to rebound his career and get the border box out of the pothole that has dropped in level in the last year, after his time with the rojinegros and azulcremas, he hopes to get away from the extra-field problems and injuries.
While Cruz Azul and Chivas are still in the preseason and keep the respective protagonists of this possible movement in the line-ups, they continue to manage that barter Alvarado-Antuna could occur, in addition to the transfer of Alejandro mayorga to the machine. If it takes place, it will be one of the most interesting movements in the market.
Various media have advanced that the arrival of Angle With the San Nicolás de los Garza team, the champion with the rojinegros will join the feline ranks to reinforce their defense and in a matter of days or hours it would become official.
In recent weeks there has been speculation about the departure of Rodolfo Pizarro of Inter Miami to return to Mexico with the aim of having greater activity in the face of Mundal and thus have the opportunity to be one of those summoned, it has been said about the interest of Chivas and Rayados, although the latter would not have the possibility to pay his salary, while the royals could choose to make their return effective.
Two of the last great references of the León Club could end their stage with the Fiera, and that is that both end their contract with the team next summer and there have not yet been renewals, if the Green Panzas do not sell them this winter, they could go out for free as free agents in the summer.
After terminating the contract with the Eagles, the Chilean attacker joined the Rayos de Necaxa orders, but the team has not yet made his incorporation official, it is most likely that they are testing him in the preseason and at the end of it they will decide whether they offer you a contract or not.
There has been talk of a possible departure from Carlos Salcedo to Europe and to replace it, Miguel Herrera I would ask the auriazul board of directors to have the services of the Guaraní plant Bruno valdez who militates in the Eagles and whom he knows perfectly.
The Argentine forward Juan Dinneno He is not on the transferable list of the university team, but even so the board would be willing to listen to important offers for him.
As usual, there could be movements between the brothers, the Tuzos would send the Colombian central Geisson Perea the Fiera, while the emeralds would send Jean Meneses Y Santiago Ormeñor the ‘Bella Airosa’.
