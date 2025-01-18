The big fascist wedding

Imposed, illuminated, with a threatening gesture. The official photo of Donald Trump’s inauguration as American president leaves no doubt about what his mandate intends to be. Curiously, the expression does not differ too much from that reflected in his police file. We are therefore talking about a president with concentrated anger for months or years. Of all his intimidating announced projects, he will choose one, very powerful one, to set his ground. Then we’ll see. The spectacle is going to be another hallmark of his government. The world begins a new era that breaks with the remnants of the old consensus and those noble intentions on paper when fascism was defeated. They didn’t take care of themselves, they let themselves do it and they paid for it. And Trump and Musk are going to make it clear from the beginning.

This Monday, in Washington, the great fascist wedding is staged. Trump has taken care to invite to the event the court he wants to accompany him in his crusade: the most radical of the extreme right, some of the second division in the countries where this ideology has achieved power. It is the first time that calls are made to presidents, it is usual for ambassadors to attend.